Perpetual Protocol Price(PERP)
The current price of Perpetual Protocol (PERP) today is 0.3353 USD with a current market cap of $ 22.13M USD. PERP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Perpetual Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.35M USD
- Perpetual Protocol price change within the day is +0.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 66.00M USD
Track the price changes of Perpetual Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001169
|+0.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0049
|+1.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0862
|-20.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3163
|-48.55%
Today, PERP recorded a change of $ +0.001169 (+0.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.Perpetual Protocol 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0049 (+1.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.Perpetual Protocol 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PERP saw a change of $ -0.0862 (-20.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Perpetual Protocol 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3163 (-48.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Perpetual Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.23%
+0.35%
+29.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM). Traders can trade with vAMMs directly without the need for counterparties. PERP holders can become stakers by staking the PERP tokens in exchange for a portion of the transaction fees plus the staking rewards.
|1 PERP to VND
₫8,823.4195
|1 PERP to AUD
A$0.523068
|1 PERP to GBP
￡0.248122
|1 PERP to EUR
€0.295064
|1 PERP to USD
$0.3353
|1 PERP to MYR
RM1.445143
|1 PERP to TRY
₺12.902344
|1 PERP to JPY
¥47.870781
|1 PERP to RUB
₽27.4946
|1 PERP to INR
₹28.36638
|1 PERP to IDR
Rp5,588.331098
|1 PERP to KRW
₩477.63485
|1 PERP to PHP
₱18.692975
|1 PERP to EGP
￡E.17.039946
|1 PERP to BRL
R$1.901151
|1 PERP to CAD
C$0.459361
|1 PERP to BDT
৳40.749009
|1 PERP to NGN
₦537.338368
|1 PERP to UAH
₴13.918303
|1 PERP to VES
Bs28.8358
|1 PERP to PKR
Rs94.262889
|1 PERP to KZT
₸171.244416
|1 PERP to THB
฿11.188961
|1 PERP to TWD
NT$10.739659
|1 PERP to AED
د.إ1.230551
|1 PERP to CHF
Fr0.274946
|1 PERP to HKD
HK$2.598575
|1 PERP to MAD
.د.م3.104878
|1 PERP to MXN
$6.575233
For a more in-depth understanding of Perpetual Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
