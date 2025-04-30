Phala Logo

Phala (PHA) Live Price Chart

+0.64%(1D)

PHA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Phala (PHA) today is 0.10691 USD with a current market cap of $ 84.67M USD. PHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phala Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 754.95K USD
- Phala price change within the day is +0.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 791.96M USD

Get real-time price updates of the PHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

PHA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Phala for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0006796+0.64%
30 Days$ +0.00391+3.79%
60 Days$ -0.03599-25.19%
90 Days$ -0.09699-47.57%
Phala Price Change Today

Today, PHA recorded a change of $ +0.0006796 (+0.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Phala 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00391 (+3.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Phala 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHA saw a change of $ -0.03599 (-25.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Phala 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.09699 (-47.57%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PHA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Phala: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.49%

+0.64%

-3.22%

PHA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Phala (PHA)

Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud.

Additionally, you can:
Phala Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phala, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PHA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Phala Price History

Tracing PHA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PHA's potential future trajectory.

How to buy Phala (PHA)

PHA to Local Currencies

1 PHA to VND
2,813.33665
1 PHA to AUD
A$0.1667796
1 PHA to GBP
0.0791134
1 PHA to EUR
0.0940808
1 PHA to USD
$0.10691
1 PHA to MYR
RM0.4607821
1 PHA to TRY
4.1128277
1 PHA to JPY
¥15.2464351
1 PHA to RUB
8.7398925
1 PHA to INR
9.0499315
1 PHA to IDR
Rp1,781.8326206
1 PHA to KRW
152.293295
1 PHA to PHP
5.9623707
1 PHA to EGP
￡E.5.4342353
1 PHA to BRL
R$0.6061797
1 PHA to CAD
C$0.1475358
1 PHA to BDT
12.9927723
1 PHA to NGN
171.3296896
1 PHA to UAH
4.4378341
1 PHA to VES
Bs9.19426
1 PHA to PKR
Rs30.0556083
1 PHA to KZT
54.6010752
1 PHA to THB
฿3.5665176
1 PHA to TWD
NT$3.4232582
1 PHA to AED
د.إ0.3923597
1 PHA to CHF
Fr0.0876662
1 PHA to HKD
HK$0.8285525
1 PHA to MAD
.د.م0.9899866
1 PHA to MXN
$2.0975742

Phala Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phala, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Phala Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phala

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

