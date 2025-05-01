Join MEXC Today
Phoenix Global Price(PHB)
The current price of Phoenix Global (PHB) today is 0.6364 USD with a current market cap of $ 35.38M USD. PHB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phoenix Global Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.42M USD
- Phoenix Global price change within the day is -3.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 55.59M USD
Track the price changes of Phoenix Global for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.023287
|-3.53%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1436
|+29.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1383
|-17.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7541
|-54.24%
Today, PHB recorded a change of $ -0.023287 (-3.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.Phoenix Global 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1436 (+29.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.Phoenix Global 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PHB saw a change of $ -0.1383 (-17.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Phoenix Global 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7541 (-54.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Phoenix Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-3.53%
+25.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phoenix Global is built for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind. Rapidly develop and deploy decentralized consumer apps built to scale, and fit within the existing customer experience.
|1 PHB to VND
₫16,746.866
|1 PHB to AUD
A$0.992784
|1 PHB to GBP
￡0.470936
|1 PHB to EUR
€0.560032
|1 PHB to USD
$0.6364
|1 PHB to MYR
RM2.742884
|1 PHB to TRY
₺24.488672
|1 PHB to JPY
¥90.858828
|1 PHB to RUB
₽52.1848
|1 PHB to INR
₹53.83944
|1 PHB to IDR
Rp10,606.662424
|1 PHB to KRW
₩906.5518
|1 PHB to PHP
₱35.4793
|1 PHB to EGP
￡E.32.341848
|1 PHB to BRL
R$3.608388
|1 PHB to CAD
C$0.871868
|1 PHB to BDT
৳77.341692
|1 PHB to NGN
₦1,019.869184
|1 PHB to UAH
₴26.416964
|1 PHB to VES
Bs54.7304
|1 PHB to PKR
Rs178.911132
|1 PHB to KZT
₸325.022208
|1 PHB to THB
฿21.236668
|1 PHB to TWD
NT$20.383892
|1 PHB to AED
د.إ2.335588
|1 PHB to CHF
Fr0.521848
|1 PHB to HKD
HK$4.9321
|1 PHB to MAD
.د.م5.893064
|1 PHB to MXN
$12.479804
For a more in-depth understanding of Phoenix Global, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
