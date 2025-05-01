Join MEXC Today
PIVX Price(PIVX)
The current price of PIVX (PIVX) today is 0.1495 USD with a current market cap of $ 13.81M USD. PIVX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PIVX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 295.46K USD
- PIVX price change within the day is +12.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 92.35M USD
Track the price changes of PIVX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0167
|+12.68%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0094
|+6.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.026
|-14.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0801
|-34.89%
Today, PIVX recorded a change of $ +0.0167 (+12.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.PIVX 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0094 (+6.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.PIVX 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PIVX saw a change of $ -0.026 (-14.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PIVX 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0801 (-34.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PIVX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.28%
+12.68%
+6.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.
|1 PIVX to VND
₫3,934.0925
|1 PIVX to AUD
A$0.23322
|1 PIVX to GBP
￡0.11063
|1 PIVX to EUR
€0.13156
|1 PIVX to USD
$0.1495
|1 PIVX to MYR
RM0.644345
|1 PIVX to TRY
₺5.75276
|1 PIVX to JPY
¥21.344115
|1 PIVX to RUB
₽12.259
|1 PIVX to INR
₹12.6477
|1 PIVX to IDR
Rp2,491.66567
|1 PIVX to KRW
₩212.96275
|1 PIVX to PHP
₱8.334625
|1 PIVX to EGP
￡E.7.59759
|1 PIVX to BRL
R$0.847665
|1 PIVX to CAD
C$0.204815
|1 PIVX to BDT
৳18.168735
|1 PIVX to NGN
₦239.58272
|1 PIVX to UAH
₴6.205745
|1 PIVX to VES
Bs12.857
|1 PIVX to PKR
Rs42.028935
|1 PIVX to KZT
₸76.35264
|1 PIVX to THB
฿4.988815
|1 PIVX to TWD
NT$4.788485
|1 PIVX to AED
د.إ0.548665
|1 PIVX to CHF
Fr0.12259
|1 PIVX to HKD
HK$1.158625
|1 PIVX to MAD
.د.م1.38437
|1 PIVX to MXN
$2.931695
For a more in-depth understanding of PIVX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
