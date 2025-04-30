Planet Logo

Planet Price(PLANET)

USD

Planet (PLANET) Live Price Chart

$0.000000696
$0.000000696$0.000000696
-1.70%(1D)

PLANET Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Planet (PLANET) today is 0.0000006961 USD with a current market cap of $ 592.69K USD. PLANET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Planet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.61K USD
- Planet price change within the day is -1.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 851.45B USD

Get real-time price updates of the PLANET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLANET price information.

PLANET Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Planet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000012037-1.70%
30 Days$ +0.0000000877+14.41%
60 Days$ -0.0000005379-43.59%
90 Days$ -0.0000012289-63.84%
Planet Price Change Today

Today, PLANET recorded a change of $ -0.000000012037 (-1.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Planet 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000877 (+14.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Planet 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLANET saw a change of $ -0.0000005379 (-43.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Planet 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000012289 (-63.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PLANET Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Planet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000006955
$ 0.0000006955$ 0.0000006955

$ 0.0000007714
$ 0.0000007714$ 0.0000007714

$ 0.000133658
$ 0.000133658$ 0.000133658

-1.04%

-1.70%

+10.91%

PLANET Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 592.69K
$ 592.69K$ 592.69K

$ 38.61K
$ 38.61K$ 38.61K

851.45B
851.45B 851.45B

What is Planet (PLANET)

$PLANET is on the way to make this planet a better place by having an awesome community of GOATs.

Planet is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Planet investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLANET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Planet on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Planet buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Planet Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Planet, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLANET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Planet price prediction page.

Planet Price History

Tracing PLANET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLANET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Planet price history page.

How to buy Planet (PLANET)

Looking for how to buy Planet? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Planet on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLANET to Local Currencies

1 PLANET to VND
0.0183178715
1 PLANET to AUD
A$0.000001092877
1 PLANET to GBP
0.000000522075
1 PLANET to EUR
0.000000612568
1 PLANET to USD
$0.0000006961
1 PLANET to MYR
RM0.000003000191
1 PLANET to TRY
0.000026785928
1 PLANET to JPY
¥0.000099368275
1 PLANET to RUB
0.000057073239
1 PLANET to INR
0.000058883099
1 PLANET to IDR
Rp0.011601662026
1 PLANET to KRW
0.000993007533
1 PLANET to PHP
0.000038870224
1 PLANET to EGP
￡E.0.000035327075
1 PLANET to BRL
R$0.000003939926
1 PLANET to CAD
C$0.000000960618
1 PLANET to BDT
0.000084597033
1 PLANET to NGN
0.001115542016
1 PLANET to UAH
0.000028895111
1 PLANET to VES
Bs0.0000598646
1 PLANET to PKR
Rs0.000195694593
1 PLANET to KZT
0.000355512192
1 PLANET to THB
฿0.000023242779
1 PLANET to TWD
NT$0.000022310005
1 PLANET to AED
د.إ0.000002554687
1 PLANET to CHF
Fr0.000000570802
1 PLANET to HKD
HK$0.000005394775
1 PLANET to MAD
.د.م0.000006445886
1 PLANET to MXN
$0.000013664443

Planet Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Planet, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Planet Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Planet

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PLANET
USD

1 PLANET = 0.0000006961 USD

Trade

PLANETUSDT
$0.0000006961
$0.0000006961$0.0000006961
-3.15%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee