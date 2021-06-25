Join MEXC Today
PlugToken Price(PLUG)
The current price of PlugToken (PLUG) today is 0.00011279 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlugToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.31K USD
- PlugToken price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLUG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLUG price information.
Track the price changes of PlugToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000004643
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00004395
|+63.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000087
|+8.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00003283
|+41.05%
Today, PLUG recorded a change of $ -0.0000004643 (-0.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.PlugToken 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00004395 (+63.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.PlugToken 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PLUG saw a change of $ +0.0000087 (+8.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PlugToken 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00003283 (+41.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PlugToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.41%
+25.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Advanced Multi-Chain Synthetic Assets Protocol. A network to enable asset custodians to leverage any asset from any network in its synthetic form.
PlugToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PlugToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PLUG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PlugToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PlugToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PlugToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLUG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PlugToken price prediction page.
Tracing PLUG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLUG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PlugToken price history page.
Looking for how to buy PlugToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PlugToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PLUG to VND
₫2.96806885
|1 PLUG to AUD
A$0.0001759524
|1 PLUG to GBP
￡0.0000834646
|1 PLUG to EUR
€0.0000992552
|1 PLUG to USD
$0.00011279
|1 PLUG to MYR
RM0.0004861249
|1 PLUG to TRY
₺0.0043401592
|1 PLUG to JPY
¥0.0161030283
|1 PLUG to RUB
₽0.00924878
|1 PLUG to INR
₹0.009542034
|1 PLUG to IDR
Rp1.8798325814
|1 PLUG to KRW
₩0.160669355
|1 PLUG to PHP
₱0.0062880425
|1 PLUG to EGP
￡E.0.0057319878
|1 PLUG to BRL
R$0.0006395193
|1 PLUG to CAD
C$0.0001545223
|1 PLUG to BDT
৳0.0137073687
|1 PLUG to NGN
₦0.1807527424
|1 PLUG to UAH
₴0.0046819129
|1 PLUG to VES
Bs0.00969994
|1 PLUG to PKR
Rs0.0317086527
|1 PLUG to KZT
₸0.0576041088
|1 PLUG to THB
฿0.0037638023
|1 PLUG to TWD
NT$0.0036126637
|1 PLUG to AED
د.إ0.0004139393
|1 PLUG to CHF
Fr0.0000924878
|1 PLUG to HKD
HK$0.0008741225
|1 PLUG to MAD
.د.م0.0010444354
|1 PLUG to MXN
$0.0022118119
For a more in-depth understanding of PlugToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility.
