Plume Network Logo

Plume Network Price(PLUME)

USD

Plume Network (PLUME) Live Price Chart

$0.18201
$0.18201$0.18201
+6.68%(1D)

PLUME Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Plume Network (PLUME) today is 0.18202 USD with a current market cap of $ 364.04M USD. PLUME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plume Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.46M USD
- Plume Network price change within the day is +6.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.00B USD

Get real-time price updates of the PLUME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLUME price information.

PLUME Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Plume Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.011397+6.68%
30 Days$ +0.01005+5.84%
60 Days$ +0.03651+25.09%
90 Days$ +0.01784+10.86%
Plume Network Price Change Today

Today, PLUME recorded a change of $ +0.011397 (+6.68%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Plume Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01005 (+5.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Plume Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLUME saw a change of $ +0.03651 (+25.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Plume Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01784 (+10.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PLUME Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Plume Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.16968
$ 0.16968$ 0.16968

$ 0.19472
$ 0.19472$ 0.19472

$ 0.24793
$ 0.24793$ 0.24793

-0.91%

+6.68%

+0.93%

PLUME Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 364.04M
$ 364.04M$ 364.04M

$ 4.46M
$ 4.46M$ 4.46M

2.00B
2.00B 2.00B

What is Plume Network (PLUME)

Plume Network is the first full-stack L1 RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets.

Plume Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Plume Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLUME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Plume Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Plume Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Plume Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Plume Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PLUME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Plume Network price prediction page.

Plume Network Price History

Tracing PLUME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PLUME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Plume Network price history page.

How to buy Plume Network (PLUME)

Looking for how to buy Plume Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Plume Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLUME to Local Currencies

1 PLUME to VND
4,789.8563
1 PLUME to AUD
A$0.2857714
1 PLUME to GBP
0.136515
1 PLUME to EUR
0.1601776
1 PLUME to USD
$0.18202
1 PLUME to MYR
RM0.7845062
1 PLUME to TRY
7.0041296
1 PLUME to JPY
¥25.983355
1 PLUME to RUB
14.9238198
1 PLUME to INR
15.3970718
1 PLUME to IDR
Rp3,033.6654532
1 PLUME to KRW
259.6569906
1 PLUME to PHP
10.1639968
1 PLUME to EGP
￡E.9.237515
1 PLUME to BRL
R$1.0302332
1 PLUME to CAD
C$0.2511876
1 PLUME to BDT
22.1208906
1 PLUME to NGN
291.6979712
1 PLUME to UAH
7.5556502
1 PLUME to VES
Bs15.65372
1 PLUME to PKR
Rs51.1712826
1 PLUME to KZT
92.9612544
1 PLUME to THB
฿6.0776478
1 PLUME to TWD
NT$5.833741
1 PLUME to AED
د.إ0.6680134
1 PLUME to CHF
Fr0.1492564
1 PLUME to HKD
HK$1.410655
1 PLUME to MAD
.د.م1.6855052
1 PLUME to MXN
$3.5730526

Plume Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Plume Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Plume Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Plume Network

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

PLUME
USD

1 PLUME = 0.18202 USD

Trade

PLUMEUSDT
$0.18202
$0.18202$0.18202
+5.90%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee