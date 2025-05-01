Join MEXC Today
Primex Finance Price(PMX)
The current price of Primex Finance (PMX) today is 0.005688 USD with a current market cap of $ 403.17K USD. PMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Primex Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.69K USD
- Primex Finance price change within the day is -1.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.88M USD
Track the price changes of Primex Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00007667
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.001541
|-21.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.004492
|-44.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.024312
|-81.04%
Today, PMX recorded a change of $ -0.00007667 (-1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.Primex Finance 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001541 (-21.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.Primex Finance 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PMX saw a change of $ -0.004492 (-44.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Primex Finance 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.024312 (-81.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Primex Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.32%
-15.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Primex Finance is a leveraged trading and yield farming protocol/app that lets you use lender liquidity to boost positions across other DeFi protocols. You can leverage RWAs, DEX LP positions, leverage trade on spot DEXs, and get into LST, LRT all using lender liquidity.
|1 PMX to VND
₫149.67972
|1 PMX to AUD
A$0.00887328
|1 PMX to GBP
￡0.00420912
|1 PMX to EUR
€0.00500544
|1 PMX to USD
$0.005688
|1 PMX to MYR
RM0.02451528
|1 PMX to TRY
₺0.21887424
|1 PMX to JPY
¥0.81207576
|1 PMX to RUB
₽0.466416
|1 PMX to INR
₹0.4812048
|1 PMX to IDR
Rp94.79996208
|1 PMX to KRW
₩8.102556
|1 PMX to PHP
₱0.317106
|1 PMX to EGP
￡E.0.28906416
|1 PMX to BRL
R$0.03225096
|1 PMX to CAD
C$0.00779256
|1 PMX to BDT
৳0.69126264
|1 PMX to NGN
₦9.11536128
|1 PMX to UAH
₴0.23610888
|1 PMX to VES
Bs0.489168
|1 PMX to PKR
Rs1.59906744
|1 PMX to KZT
₸2.90497536
|1 PMX to THB
฿0.18980856
|1 PMX to TWD
NT$0.18218664
|1 PMX to AED
د.إ0.02087496
|1 PMX to CHF
Fr0.00466416
|1 PMX to HKD
HK$0.044082
|1 PMX to MAD
.د.م0.05267088
|1 PMX to MXN
$0.11154168
For a more in-depth understanding of Primex Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
