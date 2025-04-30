Polkastarter Logo

Polkastarter Price(POLS)

USD

Polkastarter (POLS) Live Price Chart

$0.21776
$0.21776$0.21776
-3.01%(1D)

POLS Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Polkastarter (POLS) today is 0.21778 USD with a current market cap of $ 21.61M USD. POLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkastarter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 84.47K USD
- Polkastarter price change within the day is -3.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.21M USD

Get real-time price updates of the POLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

POLS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Polkastarter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006758-3.01%
30 Days$ +0.00333+1.55%
60 Days$ -0.07533-25.71%
90 Days$ -0.13629-38.50%
Polkastarter Price Change Today

Today, POLS recorded a change of $ -0.006758 (-3.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Polkastarter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00333 (+1.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Polkastarter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, POLS saw a change of $ -0.07533 (-25.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Polkastarter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.13629 (-38.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

POLS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Polkastarter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.21761
$ 0.21761$ 0.21761

$ 0.24825
$ 0.24825$ 0.24825

$ 7.6884
$ 7.6884$ 7.6884

-0.55%

-3.01%

+3.85%

POLS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 21.61M
$ 21.61M$ 21.61M

$ 84.47K
$ 84.47K$ 84.47K

99.21M
99.21M 99.21M

What is Polkastarter (POLS)

POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.

POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.

Polkastarter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check POLS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Polkastarter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Polkastarter buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Polkastarter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Polkastarter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of POLS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Polkastarter price prediction page.

Polkastarter Price History

Tracing POLS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing POLS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Polkastarter price history page.

How to buy Polkastarter (POLS)

Looking for how to buy Polkastarter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

POLS to Local Currencies

1 POLS to VND
5,730.8807
1 POLS to AUD
A$0.3419146
1 POLS to GBP
0.163335
1 POLS to EUR
0.1916464
1 POLS to USD
$0.21778
1 POLS to MYR
RM0.9386318
1 POLS to TRY
8.3801744
1 POLS to JPY
¥31.1011618
1 POLS to RUB
17.8557822
1 POLS to INR
18.424188
1 POLS to IDR
Rp3,629.6652148
1 POLS to KRW
310.6697034
1 POLS to PHP
12.1608352
1 POLS to EGP
￡E.11.0501572
1 POLS to BRL
R$1.2326348
1 POLS to CAD
C$0.3005364
1 POLS to BDT
26.4668034
1 POLS to NGN
349.0055168
1 POLS to UAH
9.0400478
1 POLS to VES
Bs18.72908
1 POLS to PKR
Rs61.2244914
1 POLS to KZT
111.2246016
1 POLS to THB
฿7.2716742
1 POLS to TWD
NT$6.9820268
1 POLS to AED
د.إ0.7992526
1 POLS to CHF
Fr0.1785796
1 POLS to HKD
HK$1.687795
1 POLS to MAD
.د.م2.0166428
1 POLS to MXN
$4.2750214

Polkastarter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Polkastarter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Polkastarter Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polkastarter

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

