PortugalNationalTeam Price(POR)
The current price of PortugalNationalTeam (POR) today is 0.6716 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.41M USD. POR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PortugalNationalTeam Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.06K USD
- PortugalNationalTeam price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.58M USD
Track the price changes of PortugalNationalTeam for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000269
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0056
|+0.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0985
|-12.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0318
|-4.53%
Today, POR recorded a change of $ -0.000269 (-0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.PortugalNationalTeam 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0056 (+0.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.PortugalNationalTeam 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, POR saw a change of $ -0.0985 (-12.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.PortugalNationalTeam 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0318 (-4.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of PortugalNationalTeam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One of the biggest names in world football, Portugal is the reigning European Champions and also won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Six of Portugal’s 26-man squad for the Euros currently play for clubs from the Socios.com roster, including Captain Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF) and João Félix (Atlético de Madrid). Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform.
|1 POR to VND
₫17,673.154
|1 POR to AUD
A$1.047696
|1 POR to GBP
￡0.496984
|1 POR to EUR
€0.591008
|1 POR to USD
$0.6716
|1 POR to MYR
RM2.894596
|1 POR to TRY
₺25.843168
|1 POR to JPY
¥95.884332
|1 POR to RUB
₽55.0712
|1 POR to INR
₹56.810644
|1 POR to IDR
Rp11,193.328856
|1 POR to KRW
₩956.6942
|1 POR to PHP
₱37.4417
|1 POR to EGP
￡E.34.137428
|1 POR to BRL
R$3.807972
|1 POR to CAD
C$0.920092
|1 POR to BDT
৳81.619548
|1 POR to NGN
₦1,076.279296
|1 POR to UAH
₴27.878116
|1 POR to VES
Bs57.7576
|1 POR to PKR
Rs188.806908
|1 POR to KZT
₸342.999552
|1 POR to THB
฿22.411292
|1 POR to TWD
NT$21.511348
|1 POR to AED
د.إ2.464772
|1 POR to CHF
Fr0.550712
|1 POR to HKD
HK$5.2049
|1 POR to MAD
.د.م6.219016
|1 POR to MXN
$13.170076
For a more in-depth understanding of PortugalNationalTeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
