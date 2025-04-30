Prisma Finance Logo

Prisma Finance (PRISMA) Live Price Chart

$0.04395
-11.12%(1D)

PRISMA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Prisma Finance (PRISMA) today is 0.04395 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRISMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prisma Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 172.93 USD
- Prisma Finance price change within the day is -11.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

PRISMA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Prisma Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0054987-11.12%
30 Days$ +0.00881+25.07%
60 Days$ +0.02041+86.70%
90 Days$ +0.01514+52.55%
Prisma Finance Price Change Today

Today, PRISMA recorded a change of $ -0.0054987 (-11.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Prisma Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00881 (+25.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Prisma Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PRISMA saw a change of $ +0.02041 (+86.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Prisma Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01514 (+52.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PRISMA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Prisma Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04066
$ 0.05289
$ 2.136
+8.09%

-11.12%

+25.03%

PRISMA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 172.93
0.00
What is Prisma Finance (PRISMA)

Prisma is a new DeFi primitive focused on realizing the full potential of Ethereum liquid staking tokens (LSTs). The protocol provides a CDP backed stablecoin called mkUSD, for which LSTs serve as collateral.

Prisma Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Prisma Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PRISMA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Prisma Finance price prediction page.

Prisma Finance Price History

Tracing PRISMA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PRISMA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Prisma Finance price history page.

How to buy Prisma Finance (PRISMA)

PRISMA to Local Currencies

1 PRISMA to VND
1,156.54425
1 PRISMA to AUD
A$0.0690015
1 PRISMA to GBP
0.0329625
1 PRISMA to EUR
0.038676
1 PRISMA to USD
$0.04395
1 PRISMA to MYR
RM0.1894245
1 PRISMA to TRY
1.6916355
1 PRISMA to JPY
¥6.2764995
1 PRISMA to RUB
3.6034605
1 PRISMA to INR
3.71817
1 PRISMA to IDR
Rp732.499707
1 PRISMA to KRW
62.6959935
1 PRISMA to PHP
2.454168
1 PRISMA to EGP
￡E.2.230023
1 PRISMA to BRL
R$0.248757
1 PRISMA to CAD
C$0.060651
1 PRISMA to BDT
5.3412435
1 PRISMA to NGN
70.432512
1 PRISMA to UAH
1.8243645
1 PRISMA to VES
Bs3.7797
1 PRISMA to PKR
Rs12.3556635
1 PRISMA to KZT
22.446144
1 PRISMA to THB
฿1.467051
1 PRISMA to TWD
NT$1.409037
1 PRISMA to AED
د.إ0.1612965
1 PRISMA to CHF
Fr0.036039
1 PRISMA to HKD
HK$0.3406125
1 PRISMA to MAD
.د.م0.406977
1 PRISMA to MXN
$0.8627385

Prisma Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Prisma Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Prisma Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Prisma Finance

