-3.84%(1D)

PRQ Live Price Data & Information

The current price of PARSIQ (PRQ) today is 0.07536 USD with a current market cap of $ 23.38M USD. PRQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PARSIQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.20K USD
- PARSIQ price change within the day is -3.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 310.26M USD

PRQ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PARSIQ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003009-3.84%
30 Days$ +0.00114+1.53%
60 Days$ -0.06359-45.77%
90 Days$ -0.11938-61.31%
PARSIQ Price Change Today

Today, PRQ recorded a change of $ -0.003009 (-3.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PARSIQ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00114 (+1.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PARSIQ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PRQ saw a change of $ -0.06359 (-45.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PARSIQ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.11938 (-61.31%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

PRQ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PARSIQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07107
$ 0.07107

$ 0.0791
$ 0.0791

$ 0.9333
$ 0.9333

-1.26%

-3.84%

-16.70%

PRQ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 23.38M
$ 23.38M

$ 56.20K
$ 56.20K

310.26M
310.26M

What is PARSIQ (PRQ)

The PRQ token is at the core of the PARSIQ ecosystem, providing access to all PARSIQ services and tools. Where PARSIQ’s infrastructure is required, the PRQ token is needed. Users can choose to either hold PRQ to access these services, or utilize PARSIQ’s IQ Protocol which when paired with our revolutionary tokenomics model creates a truly circular economy.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PRQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PARSIQ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

PARSIQ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PARSIQ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PRQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PARSIQ price prediction page.

PARSIQ Price History

Tracing PRQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PRQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PARSIQ price history page.

How to buy PARSIQ (PRQ)

PRQ to Local Currencies

1 PRQ to VND
1,983.0984
1 PRQ to AUD
A$0.1183152
1 PRQ to GBP
0.05652
1 PRQ to EUR
0.0663168
1 PRQ to USD
$0.07536
1 PRQ to MYR
RM0.3248016
1 PRQ to TRY
2.9006064
1 PRQ to JPY
¥10.7621616
1 PRQ to RUB
6.1787664
1 PRQ to INR
6.375456
1 PRQ to IDR
Rp1,255.9994976
1 PRQ to KRW
107.5033008
1 PRQ to PHP
4.2081024
1 PRQ to EGP
￡E.3.8237664
1 PRQ to BRL
R$0.4265376
1 PRQ to CAD
C$0.1039968
1 PRQ to BDT
9.1585008
1 PRQ to NGN
120.7689216
1 PRQ to UAH
3.1281936
1 PRQ to VES
Bs6.48096
1 PRQ to PKR
Rs21.1859568
1 PRQ to KZT
38.4878592
1 PRQ to THB
฿2.5155168
1 PRQ to TWD
NT$2.4160416
1 PRQ to AED
د.إ0.2765712
1 PRQ to CHF
Fr0.0617952
1 PRQ to HKD
HK$0.58404
1 PRQ to MAD
.د.م0.6978336
1 PRQ to MXN
$1.4793168

PARSIQ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PARSIQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PARSIQ Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PARSIQ

$0.07536
