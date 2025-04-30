What is PUMLx (PUMLX)

PUML is an Australian based WEB3 Gamified Health, Wellbeing and Sports Platform. We specialise in running physical and mental health challenges that use gamefi and socialfi to incentivise and reward healthy behaviours with consumers. Sports and Athlete NFTs are used to motivate people to be active and healthy while capturing wearable wellness data from our members. As a mass consumer Web 2 to Web 3 Adoption platform we have also run our gamfi challenges for Corporates, Sports Brands, Run Clubs and Web3 communities.

PUMLx is available on MEXC



PUMLx Price Prediction

PUMLx Price History

How to buy PUMLx (PUMLX)

PUMLX to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUMLx What is the price of PUMLx (PUMLX) today? The live price of PUMLx (PUMLX) is 0.000324 USD . What is the market cap of PUMLx (PUMLX)? The current market cap of PUMLx is $ 41.88K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PUMLX by its real-time market price of 0.000324 USD . What is the circulating supply of PUMLx (PUMLX)? The current circulating supply of PUMLx (PUMLX) is 129.25M USD . What was the highest price of PUMLx (PUMLX)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of PUMLx (PUMLX) is 0.02043 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PUMLx (PUMLX)? The 24-hour trading volume of PUMLx (PUMLX) is $ 67.57 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

