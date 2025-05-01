Join MEXC Today
pumpBTC Price(PUMP)
The current price of pumpBTC (PUMP) today is 0.08013 USD with a current market cap of $ 22.84M USD. PUMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pumpBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 459.28K USD
- pumpBTC price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 285.00M USD
Track the price changes of pumpBTC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001599
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.06513
|+434.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.06513
|+434.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.06513
|+434.20%
Today, PUMP recorded a change of $ +0.0001599 (+0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.pumpBTC 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.06513 (+434.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.pumpBTC 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PUMP saw a change of $ +0.06513 (+434.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.pumpBTC 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.06513 (+434.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of pumpBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.29%
+0.20%
-13.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PumpBTC is a liquid staking protocol on Babylon that enables BTC holders to participate in Babylon staking while maintaining liquidity for extra rewards. Our new platform, BTC-fi Yield Vault, aims to provide CeFi-level security alongside scalable DeFi returns denominated in BTC.
|1 PUMP to VND
₫2,108.62095
|1 PUMP to AUD
A$0.1250028
|1 PUMP to GBP
￡0.0592962
|1 PUMP to EUR
€0.0705144
|1 PUMP to USD
$0.08013
|1 PUMP to MYR
RM0.3453603
|1 PUMP to TRY
₺3.0842037
|1 PUMP to JPY
¥11.4417627
|1 PUMP to RUB
₽6.57066
|1 PUMP to INR
₹6.7749915
|1 PUMP to IDR
Rp1,335.4994658
|1 PUMP to KRW
₩114.145185
|1 PUMP to PHP
₱4.4672475
|1 PUMP to EGP
￡E.4.0730079
|1 PUMP to BRL
R$0.4543371
|1 PUMP to CAD
C$0.1097781
|1 PUMP to BDT
৳9.7381989
|1 PUMP to NGN
₦128.4131328
|1 PUMP to UAH
₴3.3261963
|1 PUMP to VES
Bs6.89118
|1 PUMP to PKR
Rs22.5269469
|1 PUMP to KZT
₸40.9239936
|1 PUMP to THB
฿2.6739381
|1 PUMP to TWD
NT$2.5665639
|1 PUMP to AED
د.إ0.2940771
|1 PUMP to CHF
Fr0.0657066
|1 PUMP to HKD
HK$0.6210075
|1 PUMP to MAD
.د.م0.7420038
|1 PUMP to MXN
$1.5713493
For a more in-depth understanding of pumpBTC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
