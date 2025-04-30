What is One Punch Cat (PUNCH)

One Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain.Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat brings together a unique blend of humor, community engagement, and blockchain technology. With a strong emphasis on community involvement and creativity, the project has been revitalized and taken over by its dedicated community after the departure of the original developers.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About One Punch Cat What is the price of One Punch Cat (PUNCH) today? The live price of One Punch Cat (PUNCH) is 0.00003022 USD . What is the market cap of One Punch Cat (PUNCH)? The current market cap of One Punch Cat is $ 26.03K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PUNCH by its real-time market price of 0.00003022 USD . What is the circulating supply of One Punch Cat (PUNCH)? The current circulating supply of One Punch Cat (PUNCH) is 861.23M USD . What was the highest price of One Punch Cat (PUNCH)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of One Punch Cat (PUNCH) is 0.004439 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of One Punch Cat (PUNCH)? The 24-hour trading volume of One Punch Cat (PUNCH) is $ 67.37K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

