Pundi AI is a decentralized suite of tools designed to empower users with ownership and control over their personal data. It addresses the growing need for user-centric solutions by combining blockchain technology with innovative AI data tools such as the Pundi AI Data Platform, Pundi AIFX Omnilayer, Pundi AI Data Marketplace, and Purse+. Created by Pundi X in 2024, Pundi AI democratizes artificial intelligence development through a decentralized suite of tools. It offers services ranging from an omnilayer, data tagging and annotation platform, AI agents to an AI marketplace for the trading of data.

What is the price of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) today? The live price of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) is 12.0209 USD . What is the market cap of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI)? The current market cap of PUNDIAI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PUNDIAI by its real-time market price of 12.0209 USD . What is the circulating supply of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI)? The current circulating supply of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) is 53.947 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of PUNDIAI (PUNDIAI) is $ 5.77K USD .

