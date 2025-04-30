Quantum R. Ledger Logo

Quantum R. Ledger Price(QRL)

USD

Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) Live Price Chart

$0.43767
$0.43767$0.43767
+0.15%(1D)

QRL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) today is 0.43767 USD with a current market cap of $ 29.73M USD. QRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quantum R. Ledger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.20K USD
- Quantum R. Ledger price change within the day is +0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 67.94M USD

Get real-time price updates of the QRL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QRL price information.

QRL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Quantum R. Ledger for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0006555+0.15%
30 Days$ -0.14235-24.55%
60 Days$ +0.10207+30.41%
90 Days$ -0.01363-3.03%
Quantum R. Ledger Price Change Today

Today, QRL recorded a change of $ +0.0006555 (+0.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Quantum R. Ledger 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.14235 (-24.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Quantum R. Ledger 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, QRL saw a change of $ +0.10207 (+30.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Quantum R. Ledger 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01363 (-3.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

QRL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Quantum R. Ledger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.42474
$ 0.42474$ 0.42474

$ 0.50001
$ 0.50001$ 0.50001

$ 1.28
$ 1.28$ 1.28

0.00%

+0.15%

+48.36%

QRL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 29.73M
$ 29.73M$ 29.73M

$ 38.20K
$ 38.20K$ 38.20K

67.94M
67.94M 67.94M

What is Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'.

Quantum R. Ledger is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Quantum R. Ledger investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check QRL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Quantum R. Ledger on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Quantum R. Ledger buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Quantum R. Ledger Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Quantum R. Ledger, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of QRL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Quantum R. Ledger price prediction page.

Quantum R. Ledger Price History

Tracing QRL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing QRL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Quantum R. Ledger price history page.

How to buy Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)

Looking for how to buy Quantum R. Ledger? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Quantum R. Ledger on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

QRL to Local Currencies

1 QRL to VND
11,517.28605
1 QRL to AUD
A$0.6871419
1 QRL to GBP
0.3282525
1 QRL to EUR
0.3851496
1 QRL to USD
$0.43767
1 QRL to MYR
RM1.8863577
1 QRL to TRY
16.8459183
1 QRL to JPY
¥62.5036527
1 QRL to RUB
35.8845633
1 QRL to INR
37.026882
1 QRL to IDR
Rp7,294.4970822
1 QRL to KRW
624.3493851
1 QRL to PHP
24.4394928
1 QRL to EGP
￡E.22.2073758
1 QRL to BRL
R$2.4772122
1 QRL to CAD
C$0.6039846
1 QRL to BDT
53.1900351
1 QRL to NGN
701.3924352
1 QRL to UAH
18.1676817
1 QRL to VES
Bs37.63962
1 QRL to PKR
Rs123.0421671
1 QRL to KZT
223.5268224
1 QRL to THB
฿14.6094246
1 QRL to TWD
NT$14.0317002
1 QRL to AED
د.إ1.6062489
1 QRL to CHF
Fr0.3588894
1 QRL to HKD
HK$3.3919425
1 QRL to MAD
.د.م4.0528242
1 QRL to MXN
$8.5914621

Quantum R. Ledger Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Quantum R. Ledger, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Quantum R. Ledger Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quantum R. Ledger

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

QRL
USD

1 QRL = 0.43767 USD

Trade

QRLUSDT
$0.43767
$0.43767$0.43767
+0.98%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee