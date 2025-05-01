Join MEXC Today
QUAI Price(QUAI)
The current price of QUAI (QUAI) today is 0.0603 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QUAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.07K USD
- QUAI price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of QUAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001864
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.01971
|-24.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.09947
|-62.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0103
|+20.60%
Today, QUAI recorded a change of $ +0.0001864 (+0.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.QUAI 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01971 (-24.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.QUAI 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, QUAI saw a change of $ -0.09947 (-62.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.QUAI 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0103 (+20.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of QUAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
+0.31%
-15.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.
|1 QUAI to VND
₫1,586.7945
|1 QUAI to AUD
A$0.094068
|1 QUAI to GBP
￡0.044622
|1 QUAI to EUR
€0.053064
|1 QUAI to USD
$0.0603
|1 QUAI to MYR
RM0.259893
|1 QUAI to TRY
₺2.320947
|1 QUAI to JPY
¥8.611443
|1 QUAI to RUB
₽4.9446
|1 QUAI to INR
₹5.097159
|1 QUAI to IDR
Rp1,004.999598
|1 QUAI to KRW
₩85.89735
|1 QUAI to PHP
₱3.363534
|1 QUAI to EGP
￡E.3.065049
|1 QUAI to BRL
R$0.341901
|1 QUAI to CAD
C$0.082611
|1 QUAI to BDT
৳7.328259
|1 QUAI to NGN
₦96.634368
|1 QUAI to UAH
₴2.503053
|1 QUAI to VES
Bs5.1858
|1 QUAI to PKR
Rs16.952139
|1 QUAI to KZT
₸30.796416
|1 QUAI to THB
฿2.012211
|1 QUAI to TWD
NT$1.931409
|1 QUAI to AED
د.إ0.221301
|1 QUAI to CHF
Fr0.049446
|1 QUAI to HKD
HK$0.467325
|1 QUAI to MAD
.د.م0.558378
|1 QUAI to MXN
$1.182483
For a more in-depth understanding of QUAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
