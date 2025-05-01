What is QUAI (QUAI)

Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.

QUAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



