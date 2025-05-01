Join MEXC Today
Qubic Price(QUBIC)
The current price of Qubic (QUBIC) today is 0.000001366 USD with a current market cap of $ 159.05M USD. QUBIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Qubic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 894.57K USD
- Qubic price change within the day is +1.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 116.44T USD
Get real-time price updates of the QUBIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUBIC price information.
Track the price changes of Qubic for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000000025996
|+1.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000000456
|+50.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000000077
|+5.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000921
|-40.28%
Today, QUBIC recorded a change of $ +0.000000025996 (+1.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.Qubic 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000456 (+50.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.Qubic 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, QUBIC saw a change of $ +0.000000077 (+5.97%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Qubic 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000921 (-40.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Qubic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
+1.94%
-14.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Qubic is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Qubic investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check QUBIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Qubic on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Qubic buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Qubic, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of QUBIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Qubic price prediction page.
Tracing QUBIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing QUBIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Qubic price history page.
Looking for how to buy Qubic? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Qubic on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 QUBIC to VND
₫0.03594629
|1 QUBIC to AUD
A$0.00000213096
|1 QUBIC to GBP
￡0.00000101084
|1 QUBIC to EUR
€0.00000120208
|1 QUBIC to USD
$0.000001366
|1 QUBIC to MYR
RM0.00000588746
|1 QUBIC to TRY
₺0.00005257734
|1 QUBIC to JPY
¥0.00019507846
|1 QUBIC to RUB
₽0.000112012
|1 QUBIC to INR
₹0.00011546798
|1 QUBIC to IDR
Rp0.02276665756
|1 QUBIC to KRW
₩0.001945867
|1 QUBIC to PHP
₱0.00007619548
|1 QUBIC to EGP
￡E.0.00006943378
|1 QUBIC to BRL
R$0.00000774522
|1 QUBIC to CAD
C$0.00000187142
|1 QUBIC to BDT
৳0.00016600998
|1 QUBIC to NGN
₦0.00218909696
|1 QUBIC to UAH
₴0.00005670266
|1 QUBIC to VES
Bs0.000117476
|1 QUBIC to PKR
Rs0.00038402358
|1 QUBIC to KZT
₸0.00069764352
|1 QUBIC to THB
฿0.00004558342
|1 QUBIC to TWD
NT$0.00004375298
|1 QUBIC to AED
د.إ0.00000501322
|1 QUBIC to CHF
Fr0.00000112012
|1 QUBIC to HKD
HK$0.0000105865
|1 QUBIC to MAD
.د.م0.00001264916
|1 QUBIC to MXN
$0.00002678726
For a more in-depth understanding of Qubic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
