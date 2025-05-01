Join MEXC Today
Rain Coin Price(RAINCOIN)
The current price of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) today is 3.803 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.80M USD. RAINCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rain Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 50.83K USD
- Rain Coin price change within the day is -1.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
Track the price changes of Rain Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.04892
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.178
|-4.48%
|60 Days
|$ -1.378
|-26.60%
|90 Days
|$ -1.508
|-28.40%
Today, RAINCOIN recorded a change of $ -0.04892 (-1.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.Rain Coin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.178 (-4.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.Rain Coin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RAINCOIN saw a change of $ -1.378 (-26.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Rain Coin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.508 (-28.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Rain Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-1.27%
-5.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)
|1 RAINCOIN to VND
₫100,075.945
|1 RAINCOIN to AUD
A$5.93268
|1 RAINCOIN to GBP
￡2.81422
|1 RAINCOIN to EUR
€3.34664
|1 RAINCOIN to USD
$3.803
|1 RAINCOIN to MYR
RM16.39093
|1 RAINCOIN to TRY
₺146.37747
|1 RAINCOIN to JPY
¥543.10643
|1 RAINCOIN to RUB
₽311.846
|1 RAINCOIN to INR
₹321.46759
|1 RAINCOIN to IDR
Rp63,383.30798
|1 RAINCOIN to KRW
₩5,417.3735
|1 RAINCOIN to PHP
₱212.13134
|1 RAINCOIN to EGP
￡E.193.30649
|1 RAINCOIN to BRL
R$21.56301
|1 RAINCOIN to CAD
C$5.21011
|1 RAINCOIN to BDT
৳462.17859
|1 RAINCOIN to NGN
₦6,094.53568
|1 RAINCOIN to UAH
₴157.86253
|1 RAINCOIN to VES
Bs327.058
|1 RAINCOIN to PKR
Rs1,069.13739
|1 RAINCOIN to KZT
₸1,942.26816
|1 RAINCOIN to THB
฿126.90611
|1 RAINCOIN to TWD
NT$121.81009
|1 RAINCOIN to AED
د.إ13.95701
|1 RAINCOIN to CHF
Fr3.11846
|1 RAINCOIN to HKD
HK$29.47325
|1 RAINCOIN to MAD
.د.م35.21578
|1 RAINCOIN to MXN
$74.57683
For a more in-depth understanding of Rain Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
