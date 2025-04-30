What is Raydium (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.

Raydium Price Prediction

Raydium Price History

How to buy Raydium (RAY)

RAY to Local Currencies

Raydium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Raydium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Raydium (RAY) today? The live price of Raydium (RAY) is 2.6401 USD . What is the market cap of Raydium (RAY)? The current market cap of Raydium is $ 766.44M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RAY by its real-time market price of 2.6401 USD . What is the circulating supply of Raydium (RAY)? The current circulating supply of Raydium (RAY) is 290.31M USD . What was the highest price of Raydium (RAY)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Raydium (RAY) is 16.87 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Raydium (RAY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Raydium (RAY) is $ 3.88M USD .

