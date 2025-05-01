What is Realio (RIO)

$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.

Realio is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Realio investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RIO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Realio on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Realio buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Realio Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Realio, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RIO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Realio price prediction page.

Realio Price History

Tracing RIO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RIO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Realio price history page.

How to buy Realio (RIO)

Looking for how to buy Realio? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Realio on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RIO to Local Currencies

1 RIO to VND ₫ 7,176.1005 1 RIO to AUD A$ 0.425412 1 RIO to GBP ￡ 0.201798 1 RIO to EUR € 0.239976 1 RIO to USD $ 0.2727 1 RIO to MYR RM 1.175337 1 RIO to TRY ₺ 10.496223 1 RIO to JPY ¥ 38.966103 1 RIO to RUB ₽ 22.3614 1 RIO to INR ₹ 23.078601 1 RIO to IDR Rp 4,544.998182 1 RIO to KRW ₩ 389.014731 1 RIO to PHP ₱ 15.200298 1 RIO to EGP ￡E. 13.858614 1 RIO to BRL R$ 1.543482 1 RIO to CAD C$ 0.373599 1 RIO to BDT ৳ 33.141231 1 RIO to NGN ₦ 437.018112 1 RIO to UAH ₴ 11.319777 1 RIO to VES Bs 23.4522 1 RIO to PKR Rs 76.664151 1 RIO to KZT ₸ 139.273344 1 RIO to THB ฿ 9.105453 1 RIO to TWD NT$ 8.734581 1 RIO to AED د.إ 1.000809 1 RIO to CHF Fr 0.223614 1 RIO to HKD HK$ 2.113425 1 RIO to MAD .د.م 2.525202 1 RIO to MXN $ 5.347647

Realio Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Realio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: