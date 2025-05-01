Join MEXC Today
Rivalz Network Price(RIZ)
The current price of Rivalz Network (RIZ) today is 0.00187 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.15M USD. RIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rivalz Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 61.08K USD
- Rivalz Network price change within the day is +0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.15B USD
Track the price changes of Rivalz Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00001484
|+0.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000877
|-31.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002259
|-54.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00513
|-73.29%
Today, RIZ recorded a change of $ +0.00001484 (+0.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.Rivalz Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000877 (-31.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.Rivalz Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RIZ saw a change of $ -0.002259 (-54.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Rivalz Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00513 (-73.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Rivalz Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
+0.80%
+8.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rivalz Network is building the World Abstraction Layer, aiming to abstract away the complexities of connecting AI services and Agents to various real-world resources, enabling seamless interaction and unlocking the full potential of an agent-centric future. By leveraging decentralized infrastructure, Rivalz enables AI agents to tap into human workforce, data, and DePIN resources—from digital assets to smart homes. The project offers a privacy-centric AI infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of five core modules to overcome barriers in connectivity, data management, and resource orchestration, thereby fostering a new era of collaborative intelligence between AI and humans.
|1 RIZ to VND
₫49.20905
|1 RIZ to AUD
A$0.0029172
|1 RIZ to GBP
￡0.0013838
|1 RIZ to EUR
€0.0016456
|1 RIZ to USD
$0.00187
|1 RIZ to MYR
RM0.0080597
|1 RIZ to TRY
₺0.0719576
|1 RIZ to JPY
¥0.2671669
|1 RIZ to RUB
₽0.15334
|1 RIZ to INR
₹0.1580711
|1 RIZ to IDR
Rp31.1666542
|1 RIZ to KRW
₩2.663815
|1 RIZ to PHP
₱0.1043086
|1 RIZ to EGP
￡E.0.0950521
|1 RIZ to BRL
R$0.0106029
|1 RIZ to CAD
C$0.0025619
|1 RIZ to BDT
৳0.2272611
|1 RIZ to NGN
₦2.9967872
|1 RIZ to UAH
₴0.0776237
|1 RIZ to VES
Bs0.16082
|1 RIZ to PKR
Rs0.5257131
|1 RIZ to KZT
₸0.9550464
|1 RIZ to THB
฿0.0624206
|1 RIZ to TWD
NT$0.0598961
|1 RIZ to AED
د.إ0.0068629
|1 RIZ to CHF
Fr0.0015334
|1 RIZ to HKD
HK$0.0144925
|1 RIZ to MAD
.د.م0.0173162
|1 RIZ to MXN
$0.036652
For a more in-depth understanding of Rivalz Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
