Arkefi Price(RKFI)
The current price of Arkefi (RKFI) today is 0.0025 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. RKFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arkefi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.39 USD
- Arkefi price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of Arkefi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00231
|-48.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00502
|-66.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0091
|-78.45%
Today, RKFI recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Arkefi 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00231 (-48.03%), showing the token's short-term performance.Arkefi 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RKFI saw a change of $ -0.00502 (-66.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Arkefi 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0091 (-78.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Arkefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ArkeFi: Investment Platform for Alternative Assets (On-chain Option Financing) We revolutionize investment in high-value assets, including fine art, luxury cars, and collectables, by offering (fractional) ownership through our platform. Utilizing advanced AI-driven models, we deliver real-time, precise valuations, empowering investors with smarter decisions for increased returns!
|1 RKFI to VND
₫65.7875
|1 RKFI to AUD
A$0.0039
|1 RKFI to GBP
￡0.00185
|1 RKFI to EUR
€0.0022
|1 RKFI to USD
$0.0025
|1 RKFI to MYR
RM0.010775
|1 RKFI to TRY
₺0.0962
|1 RKFI to JPY
¥0.357175
|1 RKFI to RUB
₽0.205
|1 RKFI to INR
₹0.211325
|1 RKFI to IDR
Rp41.66665
|1 RKFI to KRW
₩3.56125
|1 RKFI to PHP
₱0.13945
|1 RKFI to EGP
￡E.0.127075
|1 RKFI to BRL
R$0.014175
|1 RKFI to CAD
C$0.003425
|1 RKFI to BDT
৳0.303825
|1 RKFI to NGN
₦4.0064
|1 RKFI to UAH
₴0.103775
|1 RKFI to VES
Bs0.215
|1 RKFI to PKR
Rs0.702825
|1 RKFI to KZT
₸1.2768
|1 RKFI to THB
฿0.08345
|1 RKFI to TWD
NT$0.080075
|1 RKFI to AED
د.إ0.009175
|1 RKFI to CHF
Fr0.00205
|1 RKFI to HKD
HK$0.019375
|1 RKFI to MAD
.د.م0.02315
|1 RKFI to MXN
$0.049
