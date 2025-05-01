Join MEXC Today
ROCO FINANCE Price(ROCO)
The current price of ROCO FINANCE (ROCO) today is 0.01996 USD with a current market cap of $ 345.28K USD. ROCO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ROCO FINANCE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.02K USD
- ROCO FINANCE price change within the day is -1.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.30M USD
Track the price changes of ROCO FINANCE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0002383
|-1.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00338
|-14.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01249
|-38.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0385
|-65.86%
Today, ROCO recorded a change of $ -0.0002383 (-1.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.ROCO FINANCE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00338 (-14.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.ROCO FINANCE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ROCO saw a change of $ -0.01249 (-38.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ROCO FINANCE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0385 (-65.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ROCO FINANCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.34%
-1.18%
-18.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROCO is a decentralized GAMEFI platform which provides blockchain services to game developers, content creators and player communities through the blockchain network. Roco developed on AVAX network for using in Roco Finance’s own game ecosystem and partner games. Roco Finance plans to drive the evolution of online gaming with targeted industry focused solutions to help promising gaming projects reach their full potential.
|1 ROCO to VND
₫525.2474
|1 ROCO to AUD
A$0.0311376
|1 ROCO to GBP
￡0.0147704
|1 ROCO to EUR
€0.0175648
|1 ROCO to USD
$0.01996
|1 ROCO to MYR
RM0.0860276
|1 ROCO to TRY
₺0.7680608
|1 ROCO to JPY
¥2.8516852
|1 ROCO to RUB
₽1.63672
|1 ROCO to INR
₹1.6872188
|1 ROCO to IDR
Rp332.6665336
|1 ROCO to KRW
₩28.43302
|1 ROCO to PHP
₱1.1133688
|1 ROCO to EGP
￡E.1.0145668
|1 ROCO to BRL
R$0.1131732
|1 ROCO to CAD
C$0.0273452
|1 ROCO to BDT
৳2.4257388
|1 ROCO to NGN
₦31.9870976
|1 ROCO to UAH
₴0.8285396
|1 ROCO to VES
Bs1.71656
|1 ROCO to PKR
Rs5.6113548
|1 ROCO to KZT
₸10.1939712
|1 ROCO to THB
฿0.6662648
|1 ROCO to TWD
NT$0.6393188
|1 ROCO to AED
د.إ0.0732532
|1 ROCO to CHF
Fr0.0163672
|1 ROCO to HKD
HK$0.15469
|1 ROCO to MAD
.د.م0.1848296
|1 ROCO to MXN
$0.391216
For a more in-depth understanding of ROCO FINANCE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
