ROD.AI Price(RODAI)
The current price of ROD.AI (RODAI) today is 0.00000000333 USD with a current market cap of $ 182.48K USD. RODAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ROD.AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 252.86 USD
- ROD.AI price change within the day is +18.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 54.80T USD
Track the price changes of ROD.AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0000000005298
|+18.92%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00000000047
|+16.43%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00000000097
|-22.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000000421
|-55.84%
Today, RODAI recorded a change of $ +0.0000000005298 (+18.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.ROD.AI 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000000047 (+16.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.ROD.AI 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RODAI saw a change of $ -0.00000000097 (-22.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ROD.AI 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000000421 (-55.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ROD.AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+24.71%
+18.92%
+8.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.
|1 RODAI to VND
₫0.00008762895
|1 RODAI to AUD
A$0.0000000051948
|1 RODAI to GBP
￡0.0000000024642
|1 RODAI to EUR
€0.0000000029304
|1 RODAI to USD
$0.00000000333
|1 RODAI to MYR
RM0.0000000143523
|1 RODAI to TRY
₺0.0000001281384
|1 RODAI to JPY
¥0.0000004757571
|1 RODAI to RUB
₽0.00000027306
|1 RODAI to INR
₹0.0000002814849
|1 RODAI to IDR
Rp0.0000554999778
|1 RODAI to KRW
₩0.000004743585
|1 RODAI to PHP
₱0.0000001857474
|1 RODAI to EGP
￡E.0.0000001692639
|1 RODAI to BRL
R$0.0000000188811
|1 RODAI to CAD
C$0.0000000045621
|1 RODAI to BDT
৳0.0000004046949
|1 RODAI to NGN
₦0.0000053365248
|1 RODAI to UAH
₴0.0000001382283
|1 RODAI to VES
Bs0.00000028638
|1 RODAI to PKR
Rs0.0000009361629
|1 RODAI to KZT
₸0.0000017006976
|1 RODAI to THB
฿0.0000001111554
|1 RODAI to TWD
NT$0.0000001066599
|1 RODAI to AED
د.إ0.0000000122211
|1 RODAI to CHF
Fr0.0000000027306
|1 RODAI to HKD
HK$0.0000000258075
|1 RODAI to MAD
.د.م0.0000000308358
|1 RODAI to MXN
$0.000000065268
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
