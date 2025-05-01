Join MEXC Today
The Root Network Price(ROOT)
The current price of The Root Network (ROOT) today is 0.006053 USD with a current market cap of $ 8.76M USD. ROOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Root Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 33.51K USD
- The Root Network price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.45B USD
Track the price changes of The Root Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00005993
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.002595
|-30.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.005797
|-48.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015447
|-71.85%
Today, ROOT recorded a change of $ +0.00005993 (+1.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.The Root Network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002595 (-30.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.The Root Network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ROOT saw a change of $ -0.005797 (-48.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.The Root Network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.015447 (-71.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of The Root Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+1.00%
-0.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond.
|1 ROOT to VND
₫159.284695
|1 ROOT to AUD
A$0.00944268
|1 ROOT to GBP
￡0.00447922
|1 ROOT to EUR
€0.00532664
|1 ROOT to USD
$0.006053
|1 ROOT to MYR
RM0.02608843
|1 ROOT to TRY
₺0.23291944
|1 ROOT to JPY
¥0.86479211
|1 ROOT to RUB
₽0.496346
|1 ROOT to INR
₹0.51166009
|1 ROOT to IDR
Rp100.88329298
|1 ROOT to KRW
₩8.6224985
|1 ROOT to PHP
₱0.33763634
|1 ROOT to EGP
￡E.0.30767399
|1 ROOT to BRL
R$0.03432051
|1 ROOT to CAD
C$0.00829261
|1 ROOT to BDT
৳0.73562109
|1 ROOT to NGN
₦9.70029568
|1 ROOT to UAH
₴0.25126003
|1 ROOT to VES
Bs0.520558
|1 ROOT to PKR
Rs1.70167989
|1 ROOT to KZT
₸3.09138816
|1 ROOT to THB
฿0.20204914
|1 ROOT to TWD
NT$0.19387759
|1 ROOT to AED
د.إ0.02221451
|1 ROOT to CHF
Fr0.00496346
|1 ROOT to HKD
HK$0.04691075
|1 ROOT to MAD
.د.م0.05605078
|1 ROOT to MXN
$0.1186388
For a more in-depth understanding of The Root Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.
