Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Salad Ventures Price(SALD)
The current price of Salad Ventures (SALD) today is 0.000257 USD with a current market cap of $ 19.43K USD. SALD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Salad Ventures Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.21K USD
- Salad Ventures price change within the day is -8.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 75.61M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SALD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SALD price information.
Track the price changes of Salad Ventures for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000023384
|-8.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000511
|-16.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002448
|-48.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000424
|-62.27%
Today, SALD recorded a change of $ -0.000023384 (-8.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.Salad Ventures 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000511 (-16.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.Salad Ventures 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SALD saw a change of $ -0.0002448 (-48.79%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Salad Ventures 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000424 (-62.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Salad Ventures: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.75%
-8.34%
+23.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our mission is to support Web3 projects in building and expanding their communities while enhancing user engagement. Our campaigns are geared towards helping established Web3 projects attract more Web3 crypto-native users, providing them with a sustainable growth trajectory. Through our ecosystem, Salad offers earning opportunities to Web3 natives and non-natives alike.
Salad Ventures is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Salad Ventures investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SALD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Salad Ventures on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Salad Ventures buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Salad Ventures, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SALD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Salad Ventures price prediction page.
Tracing SALD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SALD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Salad Ventures price history page.
Looking for how to buy Salad Ventures? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Salad Ventures on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SALD to VND
₫6.762955
|1 SALD to AUD
A$0.00039835
|1 SALD to GBP
￡0.00019018
|1 SALD to EUR
€0.00022616
|1 SALD to USD
$0.000257
|1 SALD to MYR
RM0.00110767
|1 SALD to TRY
₺0.00989193
|1 SALD to JPY
¥0.03672273
|1 SALD to RUB
₽0.021074
|1 SALD to INR
₹0.02172935
|1 SALD to IDR
Rp4.28333162
|1 SALD to KRW
₩0.3660965
|1 SALD to PHP
₱0.01433546
|1 SALD to EGP
￡E.0.01306331
|1 SALD to BRL
R$0.00145719
|1 SALD to CAD
C$0.00035209
|1 SALD to BDT
৳0.03123321
|1 SALD to NGN
₦0.41185792
|1 SALD to UAH
₴0.01066807
|1 SALD to VES
Bs0.022102
|1 SALD to PKR
Rs0.07225041
|1 SALD to KZT
₸0.13125504
|1 SALD to THB
฿0.00857866
|1 SALD to TWD
NT$0.00823171
|1 SALD to AED
د.إ0.00094319
|1 SALD to CHF
Fr0.00021074
|1 SALD to HKD
HK$0.00199175
|1 SALD to MAD
.د.م0.00237982
|1 SALD to MXN
$0.0050372
For a more in-depth understanding of Salad Ventures, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee