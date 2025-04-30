Scallop Logo

Scallop (SCA) Live Price Chart

+5.80%(1D)

SCA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Scallop (SCA) today is 0.1548 USD with a current market cap of $ 15.97M USD. SCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scallop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.47K USD
- Scallop price change within the day is +5.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 103.16M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCA price information.

SCA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Scallop for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.008486+5.80%
30 Days$ +0.0777+100.77%
60 Days$ +0.0512+49.42%
90 Days$ -0.0299-16.19%
Scallop Price Change Today

Today, SCA recorded a change of $ +0.008486 (+5.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Scallop 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0777 (+100.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Scallop 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCA saw a change of $ +0.0512 (+49.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Scallop 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0299 (-16.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Scallop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-2.59%

+5.80%

+53.57%

SCA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Scallop (SCA)

Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.

Additionally, you can:
Scallop Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scallop, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scallop price prediction page.

Scallop Price History

Tracing SCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scallop price history page.

How to buy Scallop (SCA)

SCA to Local Currencies

1 SCA to VND
4,073.562
1 SCA to AUD
A$0.241488
1 SCA to GBP
0.114552
1 SCA to EUR
0.134676
1 SCA to USD
$0.1548
1 SCA to MYR
RM0.667188
1 SCA to TRY
5.956704
1 SCA to JPY
¥22.122468
1 SCA to RUB
12.6936
1 SCA to INR
13.094532
1 SCA to IDR
Rp2,579.998968
1 SCA to KRW
220.826844
1 SCA to PHP
8.644032
1 SCA to EGP
￡E.7.854552
1 SCA to BRL
R$0.876168
1 SCA to CAD
C$0.213624
1 SCA to BDT
18.812844
1 SCA to NGN
248.076288
1 SCA to UAH
6.425748
1 SCA to VES
Bs13.3128
1 SCA to PKR
Rs43.518924
1 SCA to KZT
79.059456
1 SCA to THB
฿5.164128
1 SCA to TWD
NT$4.96134
1 SCA to AED
د.إ0.568116
1 SCA to CHF
Fr0.126936
1 SCA to HKD
HK$1.1997
1 SCA to MAD
.د.م1.433448
1 SCA to MXN
$3.040272

Scallop Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scallop, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Scallop Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scallop

