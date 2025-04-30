Smoking Chicken Fish Logo

Smoking Chicken Fish Price(SCF)

USD

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) Live Price Chart

$0.006808
$0.006808$0.006808
-14.55%(1D)

SCF Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) today is 0.006808 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.81M USD. SCF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smoking Chicken Fish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.93K USD
- Smoking Chicken Fish price change within the day is -14.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SCF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCF price information.

SCF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Smoking Chicken Fish for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00115923-14.54%
30 Days$ +0.003006+79.06%
60 Days$ +0.001405+26.00%
90 Days$ -0.003302-32.67%
Smoking Chicken Fish Price Change Today

Today, SCF recorded a change of $ -0.00115923 (-14.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Smoking Chicken Fish 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.003006 (+79.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Smoking Chicken Fish 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SCF saw a change of $ +0.001405 (+26.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Smoking Chicken Fish 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003302 (-32.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SCF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Smoking Chicken Fish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.006746
$ 0.006746$ 0.006746

$ 0.00805
$ 0.00805$ 0.00805

$ 0.39999
$ 0.39999$ 0.39999

-5.44%

-14.54%

-0.46%

SCF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.81M
$ 6.81M$ 6.81M

$ 71.93K
$ 71.93K$ 71.93K

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

What is Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF)

Smoking Chicken Fish is a meme coin on the Solana chain

Smoking Chicken Fish is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Smoking Chicken Fish investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SCF staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Smoking Chicken Fish on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Smoking Chicken Fish buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Smoking Chicken Fish Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Smoking Chicken Fish, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Smoking Chicken Fish price prediction page.

Smoking Chicken Fish Price History

Tracing SCF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Smoking Chicken Fish price history page.

How to buy Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF)

Looking for how to buy Smoking Chicken Fish? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Smoking Chicken Fish on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCF to Local Currencies

1 SCF to VND
179.15252
1 SCF to AUD
A$0.01062048
1 SCF to GBP
0.00503792
1 SCF to EUR
0.00592296
1 SCF to USD
$0.006808
1 SCF to MYR
RM0.02934248
1 SCF to TRY
0.26197184
1 SCF to JPY
¥0.97293128
1 SCF to RUB
0.558256
1 SCF to INR
0.57588872
1 SCF to IDR
Rp113.46662128
1 SCF to KRW
9.71181624
1 SCF to PHP
0.38015872
1 SCF to EGP
￡E.0.34543792
1 SCF to BRL
R$0.03853328
1 SCF to CAD
C$0.00939504
1 SCF to BDT
0.82737624
1 SCF to NGN
10.91022848
1 SCF to UAH
0.28260008
1 SCF to VES
Bs0.585488
1 SCF to PKR
Rs1.91393304
1 SCF to KZT
3.47698176
1 SCF to THB
฿0.22711488
1 SCF to TWD
NT$0.2181964
1 SCF to AED
د.إ0.02498536
1 SCF to CHF
Fr0.00558256
1 SCF to HKD
HK$0.052762
1 SCF to MAD
.د.م0.06304208
1 SCF to MXN
$0.13357296

Smoking Chicken Fish Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Smoking Chicken Fish, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Smoking Chicken Fish Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Smoking Chicken Fish

Hot News

What is Trusta.AI (TA)? Complete Guide to Trusta.AI’s Revolutionary Identity Protocol

This article explores Trusta.AI’s core features, TA tokenomics, use cases, and its revolutionary vision that’s reshaping the identity landscape in the world of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

April 30, 2025

7 Years Strong: MEXC’s Journey of Remarkable Growth and Innovation

MEXC is celebrating its 7th year anniversary in 2025! Explore our journey together and explore MEXC!

April 29, 2025

From Vision to 36 Million Users: MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Exponential Growth

MEXC witnessed impressive growth throughout 2024, with its global user base soaring to 36 million! Learn more now!

April 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SCF
USD

1 SCF = 0.006808 USD

Trade

SCFUSDT
$0.006808
$0.006808$0.006808
-15.05%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee