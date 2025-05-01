Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Scroll Price(SCR)
The current price of Scroll (SCR) today is 0.341 USD with a current market cap of $ 64.79M USD. SCR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Scroll Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.79M USD
- Scroll price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 190.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCR price information.
Track the price changes of Scroll for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0601
|+21.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2105
|-38.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3308
|-49.25%
Today, SCR recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.Scroll 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0601 (+21.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.Scroll 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SCR saw a change of $ -0.2105 (-38.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Scroll 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3308 (-49.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Scroll: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.30%
0.00%
+21.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.
Scroll is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Scroll investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Scroll on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Scroll buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scroll, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scroll price prediction page.
Tracing SCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scroll price history page.
Looking for how to buy Scroll? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scroll on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SCR to VND
₫8,973.415
|1 SCR to AUD
A$0.53196
|1 SCR to GBP
￡0.25575
|1 SCR to EUR
€0.30008
|1 SCR to USD
$0.341
|1 SCR to MYR
RM1.46971
|1 SCR to TRY
₺13.12509
|1 SCR to JPY
¥48.74595
|1 SCR to RUB
₽27.962
|1 SCR to INR
₹28.83837
|1 SCR to IDR
Rp5,683.33106
|1 SCR to KRW
₩485.7545
|1 SCR to PHP
₱19.02098
|1 SCR to EGP
￡E.17.33303
|1 SCR to BRL
R$1.93347
|1 SCR to CAD
C$0.46717
|1 SCR to BDT
৳41.44173
|1 SCR to NGN
₦546.47296
|1 SCR to UAH
₴14.15491
|1 SCR to VES
Bs29.326
|1 SCR to PKR
Rs95.86533
|1 SCR to KZT
₸174.15552
|1 SCR to THB
฿11.38258
|1 SCR to TWD
NT$10.92564
|1 SCR to AED
د.إ1.25147
|1 SCR to CHF
Fr0.27962
|1 SCR to HKD
HK$2.64275
|1 SCR to MAD
.د.م3.15766
|1 SCR to MXN
$6.6836
For a more in-depth understanding of Scroll, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee