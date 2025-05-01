What is Scroll (SCR)

Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup.

Scroll is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Scroll investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Scroll on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Scroll buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Scroll Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Scroll, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Scroll price prediction page.

Scroll Price History

Tracing SCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Scroll price history page.

How to buy Scroll (SCR)

Looking for how to buy Scroll? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Scroll on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SCR to Local Currencies

1 SCR to VND ₫ 8,973.415 1 SCR to AUD A$ 0.53196 1 SCR to GBP ￡ 0.25575 1 SCR to EUR € 0.30008 1 SCR to USD $ 0.341 1 SCR to MYR RM 1.46971 1 SCR to TRY ₺ 13.12509 1 SCR to JPY ¥ 48.74595 1 SCR to RUB ₽ 27.962 1 SCR to INR ₹ 28.83837 1 SCR to IDR Rp 5,683.33106 1 SCR to KRW ₩ 485.7545 1 SCR to PHP ₱ 19.02098 1 SCR to EGP ￡E. 17.33303 1 SCR to BRL R$ 1.93347 1 SCR to CAD C$ 0.46717 1 SCR to BDT ৳ 41.44173 1 SCR to NGN ₦ 546.47296 1 SCR to UAH ₴ 14.15491 1 SCR to VES Bs 29.326 1 SCR to PKR Rs 95.86533 1 SCR to KZT ₸ 174.15552 1 SCR to THB ฿ 11.38258 1 SCR to TWD NT$ 10.92564 1 SCR to AED د.إ 1.25147 1 SCR to CHF Fr 0.27962 1 SCR to HKD HK$ 2.64275 1 SCR to MAD .د.م 3.15766 1 SCR to MXN $ 6.6836

Scroll Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Scroll, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: