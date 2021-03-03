Join MEXC Today
SCRT Price(SCRT)
The current price of SCRT (SCRT) today is 0.2133 USD with a current market cap of $ 65.40M USD. SCRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SCRT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 367.32K USD
- SCRT price change within the day is +0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 306.62M USD
Track the price changes of SCRT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000999
|+0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0149
|+7.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014
|-0.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.115
|-35.03%
Today, SCRT recorded a change of $ +0.000999 (+0.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.SCRT 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0149 (+7.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.SCRT 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SCRT saw a change of $ -0.0014 (-0.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SCRT 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.115 (-35.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SCRT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+0.47%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.
|1 SCRT to VND
₫5,612.9895
|1 SCRT to AUD
A$0.332748
|1 SCRT to GBP
￡0.159975
|1 SCRT to EUR
€0.187704
|1 SCRT to USD
$0.2133
|1 SCRT to MYR
RM0.919323
|1 SCRT to TRY
₺8.209917
|1 SCRT to JPY
¥30.491235
|1 SCRT to RUB
₽17.4906
|1 SCRT to INR
₹18.038781
|1 SCRT to IDR
Rp3,554.998578
|1 SCRT to KRW
₩303.84585
|1 SCRT to PHP
₱11.897874
|1 SCRT to EGP
￡E.10.842039
|1 SCRT to BRL
R$1.209411
|1 SCRT to CAD
C$0.292221
|1 SCRT to BDT
৳25.922349
|1 SCRT to NGN
₦341.826048
|1 SCRT to UAH
₴8.854083
|1 SCRT to VES
Bs18.3438
|1 SCRT to PKR
Rs59.965029
|1 SCRT to KZT
₸108.936576
|1 SCRT to THB
฿7.119954
|1 SCRT to TWD
NT$6.834132
|1 SCRT to AED
د.إ0.782811
|1 SCRT to CHF
Fr0.174906
|1 SCRT to HKD
HK$1.653075
|1 SCRT to MAD
.د.م1.975158
|1 SCRT to MXN
$4.18068
For a more in-depth understanding of SCRT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
