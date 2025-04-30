Shiden Logo

Shiden Price(SDN)

USD

Shiden (SDN) Live Price Chart

$0.05677
$0.05677$0.05677
-6.30%(1D)

SDN Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Shiden (SDN) today is 0.05677 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.73M USD. SDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shiden Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 712.41 USD
- Shiden price change within the day is -6.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.79M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SDN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SDN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shiden for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003817-6.30%
30 Days$ -0.00799-12.34%
60 Days$ -0.02814-33.15%
90 Days$ -0.07013-55.27%
Shiden Price Change Today

Today, SDN recorded a change of $ -0.003817 (-6.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shiden 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00799 (-12.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shiden 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SDN saw a change of $ -0.02814 (-33.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shiden 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07013 (-55.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SDN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shiden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.05365
$ 0.05365$ 0.05365

$ 0.06093
$ 0.06093$ 0.06093

$ 12.0042
$ 12.0042$ 12.0042

-3.39%

-6.30%

-4.79%

SDN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.73M
$ 3.73M$ 3.73M

$ 712.41
$ 712.41$ 712.41

65.79M
65.79M 65.79M

What is Shiden (SDN)

Shiden Network is a canary network that acts as an R&D chain of Plasm Network. PLM token holders can claim SDN tokens, the native token of Shiden Network, at a 1:1 ratio.

Shiden Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shiden, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SDN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shiden price prediction page.

Shiden Price History

Tracing SDN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SDN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shiden price history page.

How to buy Shiden (SDN)

SDN to Local Currencies

1 SDN to VND
1,493.90255
1 SDN to AUD
A$0.0885612
1 SDN to GBP
0.0420098
1 SDN to EUR
0.0493899
1 SDN to USD
$0.05677
1 SDN to MYR
RM0.2446787
1 SDN to TRY
2.1845096
1 SDN to JPY
¥8.1130007
1 SDN to RUB
4.65514
1 SDN to INR
4.8021743
1 SDN to IDR
Rp946.1662882
1 SDN to KRW
80.9841081
1 SDN to PHP
3.1700368
1 SDN to EGP
￡E.2.8805098
1 SDN to BRL
R$0.3213182
1 SDN to CAD
C$0.0783426
1 SDN to BDT
6.8992581
1 SDN to NGN
90.9773312
1 SDN to UAH
2.3565227
1 SDN to VES
Bs4.88222
1 SDN to PKR
Rs15.9597501
1 SDN to KZT
28.9935744
1 SDN to THB
฿1.8938472
1 SDN to TWD
NT$1.8194785
1 SDN to AED
د.إ0.2083459
1 SDN to CHF
Fr0.0465514
1 SDN to HKD
HK$0.4399675
1 SDN to MAD
.د.م0.5256902
1 SDN to MXN
$1.1138274

Shiden Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shiden, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Shiden Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shiden

