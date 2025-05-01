Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Securist Price(SECU)
The current price of Securist (SECU) today is 0.002646 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. SECU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Securist Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.21K USD
- Securist price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the SECU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SECU price information.
Track the price changes of Securist for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000477
|-0.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000977
|-26.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.000646
|+32.30%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000646
|+32.30%
Today, SECU recorded a change of $ -0.00000477 (-0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.Securist 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000977 (-26.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.Securist 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SECU saw a change of $ +0.000646 (+32.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Securist 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000646 (+32.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Securist: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-0.18%
-19.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SECU is the native utility token of the SECURIST platform. It is rewarded to companies and consultants using the SECURIST platform as an incentive for active contributions and is used as a currency to access information security services and the ATHENA ISMS solution at competitive prices. SECU is continuously expanding to enhance the information security of both individuals and organizations.
Securist is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Securist investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SECU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Securist on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Securist buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Securist, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SECU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Securist price prediction page.
Tracing SECU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SECU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Securist price history page.
Looking for how to buy Securist? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Securist on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SECU to VND
₫69.62949
|1 SECU to AUD
A$0.00412776
|1 SECU to GBP
￡0.0019845
|1 SECU to EUR
€0.00232848
|1 SECU to USD
$0.002646
|1 SECU to MYR
RM0.01140426
|1 SECU to TRY
₺0.10184454
|1 SECU to JPY
¥0.3782457
|1 SECU to RUB
₽0.216972
|1 SECU to INR
₹0.22377222
|1 SECU to IDR
Rp44.09998236
|1 SECU to KRW
₩3.769227
|1 SECU to PHP
₱0.14759388
|1 SECU to EGP
￡E.0.13449618
|1 SECU to BRL
R$0.01500282
|1 SECU to CAD
C$0.00362502
|1 SECU to BDT
৳0.32156838
|1 SECU to NGN
₦4.24037376
|1 SECU to UAH
₴0.10983546
|1 SECU to VES
Bs0.227556
|1 SECU to PKR
Rs0.74386998
|1 SECU to KZT
₸1.35136512
|1 SECU to THB
฿0.08832348
|1 SECU to TWD
NT$0.08477784
|1 SECU to AED
د.إ0.00971082
|1 SECU to CHF
Fr0.00216972
|1 SECU to HKD
HK$0.0205065
|1 SECU to MAD
.د.م0.02450196
|1 SECU to MXN
$0.0518616
For a more in-depth understanding of Securist, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee