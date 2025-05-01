Join MEXC Today
SEDA Price(SEDA)
The current price of SEDA (SEDA) today is 0.02427 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SEDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SEDA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.59K USD
- SEDA price change within the day is +2.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SEDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SEDA price information.
Track the price changes of SEDA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0005085
|+2.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00125
|-4.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00793
|-24.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01878
|-43.63%
Today, SEDA recorded a change of $ +0.0005085 (+2.14%), reflecting its latest market activity.SEDA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00125 (-4.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.SEDA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SEDA saw a change of $ -0.00793 (-24.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SEDA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01878 (-43.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SEDA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.59%
+2.14%
+2.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SEDA is a standard for modular data transport and querying. Any data type, for all networks.
SEDA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SEDA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SEDA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SEDA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SEDA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SEDA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SEDA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SEDA price prediction page.
Tracing SEDA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SEDA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SEDA price history page.
Looking for how to buy SEDA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SEDA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SEDA to VND
₫638.66505
|1 SEDA to AUD
A$0.0378612
|1 SEDA to GBP
￡0.0182025
|1 SEDA to EUR
€0.0213576
|1 SEDA to USD
$0.02427
|1 SEDA to MYR
RM0.1046037
|1 SEDA to TRY
₺0.9341523
|1 SEDA to JPY
¥3.4693965
|1 SEDA to RUB
₽1.99014
|1 SEDA to INR
₹2.0525139
|1 SEDA to IDR
Rp404.4998382
|1 SEDA to KRW
₩34.572615
|1 SEDA to PHP
₱1.3537806
|1 SEDA to EGP
￡E.1.2336441
|1 SEDA to BRL
R$0.1376109
|1 SEDA to CAD
C$0.0332499
|1 SEDA to BDT
৳2.9495331
|1 SEDA to NGN
₦38.8941312
|1 SEDA to UAH
₴1.0074477
|1 SEDA to VES
Bs2.08722
|1 SEDA to PKR
Rs6.8230251
|1 SEDA to KZT
₸12.3951744
|1 SEDA to THB
฿0.8101326
|1 SEDA to TWD
NT$0.7776108
|1 SEDA to AED
د.إ0.0890709
|1 SEDA to CHF
Fr0.0199014
|1 SEDA to HKD
HK$0.1880925
|1 SEDA to MAD
.د.م0.2247402
|1 SEDA to MXN
$0.475692
For a more in-depth understanding of SEDA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
