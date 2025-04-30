SEI Logo

The current price of SEI (SEI) today is 0.2094 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.07B USD. SEI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SEI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.03M USD
- SEI price change within the day is -2.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.11B USD

SEI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SEI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004291-2.01%
30 Days$ +0.0349+20.00%
60 Days$ -0.0362-14.74%
90 Days$ -0.1211-36.65%
SEI Price Change Today

Today, SEI recorded a change of $ -0.004291 (-2.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SEI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0349 (+20.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SEI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SEI saw a change of $ -0.0362 (-14.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SEI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1211 (-36.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SEI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2067
$ 0.2067$ 0.2067

$ 0.2157
$ 0.2157$ 0.2157

$ 1.1435
$ 1.1435$ 1.1435

-0.48%

-2.01%

+7.05%

SEI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.07B
$ 1.07B$ 1.07B

$ 5.03M
$ 5.03M$ 5.03M

5.11B
5.11B 5.11B

What is SEI (SEI)

Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.

SEI Price Prediction

SEI Price History

How to buy SEI (SEI)

SEI to Local Currencies

1 SEI to VND
5,510.361
1 SEI to AUD
A$0.326664
1 SEI to GBP
0.154956
1 SEI to EUR
0.182178
1 SEI to USD
$0.2094
1 SEI to MYR
RM0.902514
1 SEI to TRY
8.057712
1 SEI to JPY
¥29.925354
1 SEI to RUB
17.1708
1 SEI to INR
17.713146
1 SEI to IDR
Rp3,489.998604
1 SEI to KRW
298.715382
1 SEI to PHP
11.692896
1 SEI to EGP
￡E.10.624956
1 SEI to BRL
R$1.185204
1 SEI to CAD
C$0.288972
1 SEI to BDT
25.448382
1 SEI to NGN
335.576064
1 SEI to UAH
8.692194
1 SEI to VES
Bs18.0084
1 SEI to PKR
Rs58.868622
1 SEI to KZT
106.944768
1 SEI to THB
฿6.985584
1 SEI to TWD
NT$6.71127
1 SEI to AED
د.إ0.768498
1 SEI to CHF
Fr0.171708
1 SEI to HKD
HK$1.62285
1 SEI to MAD
.د.م1.939044
1 SEI to MXN
$4.108428

SEI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SEI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SEI Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SEI

