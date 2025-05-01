Join MEXC Today
AI Avatar Price(SGT)
The current price of AI Avatar (SGT) today is 0.1604 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.61M USD. SGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Avatar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 292.95K USD
- AI Avatar price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.05M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SGT price information.
Track the price changes of AI Avatar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2174
|-57.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0789
|-32.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0655
|-29.00%
Today, SGT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.AI Avatar 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2174 (-57.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.AI Avatar 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SGT saw a change of $ -0.0789 (-32.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.AI Avatar 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0655 (-29.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of AI Avatar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-8.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suzuverse provides extraordinary VR/AR/MR technology and experiences to help you unlock to the fullest the potential of virtual worlds and the metaverse.
AI Avatar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI Avatar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SGT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI Avatar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Avatar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Avatar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Avatar price prediction page.
Tracing SGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Avatar price history page.
Looking for how to buy AI Avatar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Avatar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SGT to VND
₫4,220.926
|1 SGT to AUD
A$0.250224
|1 SGT to GBP
￡0.1203
|1 SGT to EUR
€0.141152
|1 SGT to USD
$0.1604
|1 SGT to MYR
RM0.691324
|1 SGT to TRY
₺6.173796
|1 SGT to JPY
¥22.92918
|1 SGT to RUB
₽13.1528
|1 SGT to INR
₹13.568236
|1 SGT to IDR
Rp2,673.332264
|1 SGT to KRW
₩228.4898
|1 SGT to PHP
₱8.947112
|1 SGT to EGP
￡E.8.153132
|1 SGT to BRL
R$0.909468
|1 SGT to CAD
C$0.219748
|1 SGT to BDT
৳19.493412
|1 SGT to NGN
₦257.050624
|1 SGT to UAH
₴6.658204
|1 SGT to VES
Bs13.7944
|1 SGT to PKR
Rs45.093252
|1 SGT to KZT
₸81.919488
|1 SGT to THB
฿5.358964
|1 SGT to TWD
NT$5.139216
|1 SGT to AED
د.إ0.588668
|1 SGT to CHF
Fr0.131528
|1 SGT to HKD
HK$1.2431
|1 SGT to MAD
.د.م1.485304
|1 SGT to MXN
$3.147048
For a more in-depth understanding of AI Avatar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
