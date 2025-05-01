Join MEXC Today
First Reply Price(SIRIUS)
The current price of First Reply (SIRIUS) today is 0.0003895 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SIRIUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key First Reply Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.67K USD
- First Reply price change within the day is +0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of First Reply for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000001976
|+0.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000195
|+5.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000668
|-14.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0012665
|-76.48%
Today, SIRIUS recorded a change of $ +0.000001976 (+0.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.First Reply 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000195 (+5.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.First Reply 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SIRIUS saw a change of $ -0.0000668 (-14.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.First Reply 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0012665 (-76.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of First Reply: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.64%
+0.51%
+6.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first cat in crypto from the first post on btc forum in 2009.
|1 SIRIUS to VND
₫10.2496925
|1 SIRIUS to AUD
A$0.00060762
|1 SIRIUS to GBP
￡0.000292125
|1 SIRIUS to EUR
€0.00034276
|1 SIRIUS to USD
$0.0003895
|1 SIRIUS to MYR
RM0.001678745
|1 SIRIUS to TRY
₺0.01498796
|1 SIRIUS to JPY
¥0.05572966
|1 SIRIUS to RUB
₽0.031939
|1 SIRIUS to INR
₹0.032947805
|1 SIRIUS to IDR
Rp6.49166407
|1 SIRIUS to KRW
₩0.55484275
|1 SIRIUS to PHP
₱0.02172631
|1 SIRIUS to EGP
￡E.0.01979439
|1 SIRIUS to BRL
R$0.002208465
|1 SIRIUS to CAD
C$0.000533615
|1 SIRIUS to BDT
৳0.047335935
|1 SIRIUS to NGN
₦0.62419712
|1 SIRIUS to UAH
₴0.016168145
|1 SIRIUS to VES
Bs0.033497
|1 SIRIUS to PKR
Rs0.109500135
|1 SIRIUS to KZT
₸0.19892544
|1 SIRIUS to THB
฿0.0130093
|1 SIRIUS to TWD
NT$0.01247958
|1 SIRIUS to AED
د.إ0.001429465
|1 SIRIUS to CHF
Fr0.00031939
|1 SIRIUS to HKD
HK$0.003018625
|1 SIRIUS to MAD
.د.م0.00360677
|1 SIRIUS to MXN
$0.00764199
For a more in-depth understanding of First Reply, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
