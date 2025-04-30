SKALE Logo

SKALE (SKL) Live Price Chart

$0.02319
$0.02319$0.02319
+0.08%(1D)

SKL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of SKALE (SKL) today is 0.02321 USD with a current market cap of $ 136.11M USD. SKL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SKALE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 451.04K USD
- SKALE price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.86B USD

Get real-time price updates of the SKL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SKL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of SKALE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000185+0.08%
30 Days$ +0.00046+2.02%
60 Days$ -0.0079-25.40%
90 Days$ -0.03667-61.24%
SKALE Price Change Today

Today, SKL recorded a change of $ +0.0000185 (+0.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

SKALE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00046 (+2.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

SKALE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SKL saw a change of $ -0.0079 (-25.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

SKALE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03667 (-61.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SKL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of SKALE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02255
$ 0.02255$ 0.02255

$ 0.02375
$ 0.02375$ 0.02375

$ 1.19898
$ 1.19898$ 1.19898

+0.21%

+0.08%

-3.98%

SKL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 136.11M
$ 136.11M$ 136.11M

$ 451.04K
$ 451.04K$ 451.04K

5.86B
5.86B 5.86B

What is SKALE (SKL)

SKALE is an elastic blockchains which are highly performant, decentralized, configurable, Ethereum compatible. SKL is the native token of SKALE, representing the right to work for validators in the network and the right to pledge and acquire relevant resources for principals.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SKL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about SKALE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

SKALE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SKALE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SKL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SKALE price prediction page.

SKALE Price History

Tracing SKL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SKL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SKALE price history page.

How to buy SKALE (SKL)

SKL to Local Currencies

1 SKL to VND
610.77115
1 SKL to AUD
A$0.0362076
1 SKL to GBP
0.0171754
1 SKL to EUR
0.0201927
1 SKL to USD
$0.02321
1 SKL to MYR
RM0.1000351
1 SKL to TRY
0.8933529
1 SKL to JPY
¥3.3178695
1 SKL to RUB
1.90322
1 SKL to INR
1.963566
1 SKL to IDR
Rp386.8331786
1 SKL to KRW
33.1097613
1 SKL to PHP
1.2960464
1 SKL to EGP
￡E.1.1776754
1 SKL to BRL
R$0.1313686
1 SKL to CAD
C$0.0320298
1 SKL to BDT
2.8207113
1 SKL to NGN
37.1954176
1 SKL to UAH
0.9634471
1 SKL to VES
Bs1.99606
1 SKL to PKR
Rs6.5250273
1 SKL to KZT
11.8538112
1 SKL to THB
฿0.7745177
1 SKL to TWD
NT$0.7438805
1 SKL to AED
د.إ0.0851807
1 SKL to CHF
Fr0.0190322
1 SKL to HKD
HK$0.1798775
1 SKL to MAD
.د.م0.2149246
1 SKL to MXN
$0.4551481

SKALE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SKALE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SKALE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SKALE

