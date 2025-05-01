Join MEXC Today
SafeMars Price(SMARS)
The current price of SafeMars (SMARS) today is 0.000000003956 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SafeMars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.48 USD
- SafeMars price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of SafeMars for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000000000044
|+1.12%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000000000185
|-4.47%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000001406
|-26.23%
Today, SMARS recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.SafeMars 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000000044 (+1.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.SafeMars 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SMARS saw a change of $ -0.000000000185 (-4.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.SafeMars 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000000001406 (-26.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of SafeMars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
-0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SafeMars Protocol is a community driven, fair launched DeFi Token. Three simple functions occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn.
|1 SMARS to VND
₫0.00010410214
|1 SMARS to AUD
A$0.00000000617136
|1 SMARS to GBP
￡0.00000000292744
|1 SMARS to EUR
€0.00000000348128
|1 SMARS to USD
$0.000000003956
|1 SMARS to MYR
RM0.00000001705036
|1 SMARS to TRY
₺0.00000015222688
|1 SMARS to JPY
¥0.0000005651146
|1 SMARS to RUB
₽0.00000032435244
|1 SMARS to INR
₹0.00000033459848
|1 SMARS to IDR
Rp0.00006593330696
|1 SMARS to KRW
₩0.000005635322
|1 SMARS to PHP
₱0.00000022050744
|1 SMARS to EGP
￡E.0.00000020108348
|1 SMARS to BRL
R$0.00000002239096
|1 SMARS to CAD
C$0.00000000541972
|1 SMARS to BDT
৳0.00000048077268
|1 SMARS to NGN
₦0.00000633972736
|1 SMARS to UAH
₴0.00000016421356
|1 SMARS to VES
Bs0.000000340216
|1 SMARS to PKR
Rs0.00000111215028
|1 SMARS to KZT
₸0.00000202040832
|1 SMARS to THB
฿0.00000013197216
|1 SMARS to TWD
NT$0.00000012667112
|1 SMARS to AED
د.إ0.00000001451852
|1 SMARS to CHF
Fr0.00000000324392
|1 SMARS to HKD
HK$0.000000030659
|1 SMARS to MAD
.د.م0.00000003663256
|1 SMARS to MXN
$0.00000007741892
For a more in-depth understanding of SafeMars, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
