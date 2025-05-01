BitSmiley Logo

BitSmiley (SMILE) Live Price Chart

$0.02558
-1.31%(1D)

SMILE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of BitSmiley (SMILE) today is 0.02558 USD with a current market cap of $ 864.31K USD. SMILE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitSmiley Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 58.58K USD
- BitSmiley price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.79M USD

SMILE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BitSmiley for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003395-1.31%
30 Days$ +0.00195+8.25%
60 Days$ -0.01378-35.02%
90 Days$ -0.05627-68.75%
BitSmiley Price Change Today

Today, SMILE recorded a change of $ -0.0003395 (-1.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BitSmiley 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00195 (+8.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BitSmiley 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SMILE saw a change of $ -0.01378 (-35.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BitSmiley 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05627 (-68.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SMILE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BitSmiley: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02547
$ 0.02768
$ 0.9149
+0.03%

-1.31%

-3.29%

SMILE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 864.31K
$ 58.58K
33.79M
What is BitSmiley (SMILE)

bitSmiley, the first platform on the Bitcoin blockchain to offer a native lending and stablecoin fusion, encapsulated by our proprietary Fintegra technology, revolutionizing decentralized finance.

BitSmiley is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SMILE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BitSmiley on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

BitSmiley Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitSmiley, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMILE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitSmiley price prediction page.

BitSmiley Price History

Tracing SMILE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMILE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitSmiley price history page.

How to buy BitSmiley (SMILE)

SMILE to Local Currencies

1 SMILE to VND
673.1377
1 SMILE to AUD
A$0.0399048
1 SMILE to GBP
0.019185
1 SMILE to EUR
0.0225104
1 SMILE to USD
$0.02558
1 SMILE to MYR
RM0.1102498
1 SMILE to TRY
0.9843184
1 SMILE to JPY
¥3.6599864
1 SMILE to RUB
2.09756
1 SMILE to INR
2.1638122
1 SMILE to IDR
Rp426.3331628
1 SMILE to KRW
36.43871
1 SMILE to PHP
1.4268524
1 SMILE to EGP
￡E.1.2999756
1 SMILE to BRL
R$0.1450386
1 SMILE to CAD
C$0.0350446
1 SMILE to BDT
3.1087374
1 SMILE to NGN
40.9934848
1 SMILE to UAH
1.0618258
1 SMILE to VES
Bs2.19988
1 SMILE to PKR
Rs7.1913054
1 SMILE to KZT
13.0642176
1 SMILE to THB
฿0.854372
1 SMILE to TWD
NT$0.8195832
1 SMILE to AED
د.إ0.0938786
1 SMILE to CHF
Fr0.0209756
1 SMILE to HKD
HK$0.198245
1 SMILE to MAD
.د.م0.2368708
1 SMILE to MXN
$0.5018796

BitSmiley Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitSmiley, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BitSmiley Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BitSmiley

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

