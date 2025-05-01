Join MEXC Today
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee
Swarm Markets Price(SMT)
The current price of Swarm Markets (SMT) today is 0.0805 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.76M USD. SMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swarm Markets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.57K USD
- Swarm Markets price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMT price information.
Track the price changes of Swarm Markets for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000096
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0075
|+10.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0118
|+17.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0614
|-43.27%
Today, SMT recorded a change of $ +0.000096 (+0.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.Swarm Markets 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0075 (+10.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.Swarm Markets 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SMT saw a change of $ +0.0118 (+17.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Swarm Markets 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0614 (-43.27%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Swarm Markets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.31%
+0.12%
+19.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swarm Markets is the world’s first regulated DeFi platform for issuing and trading tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Swarm makes it possible for institutional investors like banks and hedge funds as well as retail investors to trade and stake tokens based on all kinds of RWAs, such as stocks and bonds, alongside crypto.
Swarm Markets is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Swarm Markets investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Swarm Markets on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Swarm Markets buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Swarm Markets, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Swarm Markets price prediction page.
Tracing SMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Swarm Markets price history page.
Looking for how to buy Swarm Markets? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Swarm Markets on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SMT to VND
₫2,118.3575
|1 SMT to AUD
A$0.12558
|1 SMT to GBP
￡0.060375
|1 SMT to EUR
€0.07084
|1 SMT to USD
$0.0805
|1 SMT to MYR
RM0.346955
|1 SMT to TRY
₺3.09764
|1 SMT to JPY
¥11.51794
|1 SMT to RUB
₽6.601
|1 SMT to INR
₹6.8103
|1 SMT to IDR
Rp1,341.66613
|1 SMT to KRW
₩114.67225
|1 SMT to PHP
₱4.487875
|1 SMT to EGP
￡E.4.09101
|1 SMT to BRL
R$0.456435
|1 SMT to CAD
C$0.110285
|1 SMT to BDT
৳9.783165
|1 SMT to NGN
₦129.00608
|1 SMT to UAH
₴3.341555
|1 SMT to VES
Bs6.923
|1 SMT to PKR
Rs22.630965
|1 SMT to KZT
₸41.11296
|1 SMT to THB
฿2.6887
|1 SMT to TWD
NT$2.580025
|1 SMT to AED
د.إ0.295435
|1 SMT to CHF
Fr0.06601
|1 SMT to HKD
HK$0.623875
|1 SMT to MAD
.د.م0.74543
|1 SMT to MXN
$1.57941
For a more in-depth understanding of Swarm Markets, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee