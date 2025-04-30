What is StatusNetwork (SNT)

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

StatusNetwork Price Prediction

StatusNetwork Price History

How to buy StatusNetwork (SNT)

SNT to Local Currencies

StatusNetwork Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StatusNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StatusNetwork What is the price of StatusNetwork (SNT) today? The live price of StatusNetwork (SNT) is 0.02213 USD . What is the market cap of StatusNetwork (SNT)? The current market cap of StatusNetwork is $ 88.53M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SNT by its real-time market price of 0.02213 USD . What is the circulating supply of StatusNetwork (SNT)? The current circulating supply of StatusNetwork (SNT) is 4.00B USD . What was the highest price of StatusNetwork (SNT)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of StatusNetwork (SNT) is 0.5099 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StatusNetwork (SNT)? The 24-hour trading volume of StatusNetwork (SNT) is $ 38.08K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

