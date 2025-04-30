Phavercoin Logo

Phavercoin (SOCIAL) Live Price Chart

$0.00004902
$0.00004902$0.00004902
+2.16%(1D)

SOCIAL Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Phavercoin (SOCIAL) today is 0.00004897 USD with a current market cap of $ 49.19K USD. SOCIAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phavercoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.62K USD
- Phavercoin price change within the day is +2.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD

Get real-time price updates of the SOCIAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

SOCIAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Phavercoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000010364+2.16%
30 Days$ -0.00014373-74.59%
60 Days$ -0.00021593-81.52%
90 Days$ -0.00066903-93.18%
Phavercoin Price Change Today

Today, SOCIAL recorded a change of $ +0.0000010364 (+2.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Phavercoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00014373 (-74.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Phavercoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOCIAL saw a change of $ -0.00021593 (-81.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Phavercoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00066903 (-93.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SOCIAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Phavercoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00004201
$ 0.00004201$ 0.00004201

$ 0.00005055
$ 0.00005055$ 0.00005055

$ 0.021
$ 0.021$ 0.021

-0.09%

+2.16%

-26.32%

SOCIAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 49.19K
$ 49.19K$ 49.19K

$ 55.62K
$ 55.62K$ 55.62K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

What is Phavercoin (SOCIAL)

Phaver is a leading decentralized social app. It allows users to secure their profiles on Lens protocol and Farcaster and cross-post across those networks. With its native token $SOCIAL, Phaver is entering from initial "DeSoc" era to "SocialFi" era, with the token's utilities tied to app's point economy and in-app wallet enabling on-chain transactions incl. tipping, gated content, gamified voosts and item collection. Users are also able to connect multiple external wallets for social and ecosystem benefits, incl. proprietary Cred score.

Phaver is a leading decentralized social app. It allows users to secure their profiles on Lens protocol and Farcaster and cross-post across those networks. With its native token $SOCIAL, Phaver is entering from initial "DeSoc" era to "SocialFi" era, with the token's utilities tied to app's point economy and in-app wallet enabling on-chain transactions incl. tipping, gated content, gamified voosts and item collection. Users are also able to connect multiple external wallets for social and ecosystem benefits, incl. proprietary Cred score.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SOCIAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Phavercoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Phavercoin buying experience smooth and informed.

Phavercoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Phavercoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOCIAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Phavercoin price prediction page.

Phavercoin Price History

Tracing SOCIAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOCIAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Phavercoin price history page.

How to buy Phavercoin (SOCIAL)

Looking for how to buy Phavercoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Phavercoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SOCIAL to Local Currencies

1 SOCIAL to VND
1.28864555
1 SOCIAL to AUD
A$0.0000763932
1 SOCIAL to GBP
0.0000362378
1 SOCIAL to EUR
0.0000426039
1 SOCIAL to USD
$0.00004897
1 SOCIAL to MYR
RM0.0002110607
1 SOCIAL to TRY
0.0018848553
1 SOCIAL to JPY
¥0.0070002615
1 SOCIAL to RUB
0.00401554
1 SOCIAL to INR
0.004142862
1 SOCIAL to IDR
Rp0.8161663402
1 SOCIAL to KRW
0.0698571741
1 SOCIAL to PHP
0.0027344848
1 SOCIAL to EGP
￡E.0.0024847378
1 SOCIAL to BRL
R$0.0002771702
1 SOCIAL to CAD
C$0.0000675786
1 SOCIAL to BDT
0.0059513241
1 SOCIAL to NGN
0.0784773632
1 SOCIAL to UAH
0.0020327447
1 SOCIAL to VES
Bs0.00421142
1 SOCIAL to PKR
Rs0.0137669361
1 SOCIAL to KZT
0.0250099584
1 SOCIAL to THB
฿0.0016341289
1 SOCIAL to TWD
NT$0.0015694885
1 SOCIAL to AED
د.إ0.0001797199
1 SOCIAL to CHF
Fr0.0000401554
1 SOCIAL to HKD
HK$0.0003795175
1 SOCIAL to MAD
.د.م0.0004534622
1 SOCIAL to MXN
$0.0009603017

Phavercoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Phavercoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Phavercoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phavercoin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

