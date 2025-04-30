What is Solana (SOL)

Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.

Solana Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Solana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Solana price prediction page.

Solana Price History

Tracing SOL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Solana price history page.

How to buy Solana (SOL)

SOL to Local Currencies

Solana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solana What is the price of Solana (SOL) today? The live price of Solana (SOL) is 143.13 USD . What is the market cap of Solana (SOL)? The current market cap of Solana is $ 74.09B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOL by its real-time market price of 143.13 USD . What is the circulating supply of Solana (SOL)? The current circulating supply of Solana (SOL) is 517.67M USD . What was the highest price of Solana (SOL)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of Solana (SOL) is 296 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Solana (SOL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Solana (SOL) is $ 127.39M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

