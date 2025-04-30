Solv Protocol Logo

The current price of Solv Protocol (SOLV) today is 0.03885 USD with a current market cap of $ 57.60M USD. SOLV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solv Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.43M USD
- Solv Protocol price change within the day is +5.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.48B USD

Get real-time price updates of the SOLV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLV price information.

SOLV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Solv Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0021192+5.76%
30 Days$ +0.00811+26.38%
60 Days$ +0.00368+10.46%
90 Days$ -0.01901-32.86%
Solv Protocol Price Change Today

Today, SOLV recorded a change of $ +0.0021192 (+5.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Solv Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00811 (+26.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Solv Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SOLV saw a change of $ +0.00368 (+10.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Solv Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01901 (-32.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SOLV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Solv Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03601
$ 0.03601$ 0.03601

$ 0.03988
$ 0.03988$ 0.03988

$ 0.19474
$ 0.19474$ 0.19474

+4.54%

+5.76%

+25.32%

SOLV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 57.60M
$ 57.60M$ 57.60M

$ 3.43M
$ 3.43M$ 3.43M

1.48B
1.48B 1.48B

What is Solv Protocol (SOLV)

Leading Bitcoin Staking Platform. Powered by SAL.

How to buy Solv Protocol (SOLV)

SOLV to Local Currencies

1 SOLV to VND
1,022.33775
1 SOLV to AUD
A$0.060606
1 SOLV to GBP
0.028749
1 SOLV to EUR
0.0337995
1 SOLV to USD
$0.03885
1 SOLV to MYR
RM0.1674435
1 SOLV to TRY
1.4953365
1 SOLV to JPY
¥5.5536075
1 SOLV to RUB
3.1857
1 SOLV to INR
3.28671
1 SOLV to IDR
Rp647.499741
1 SOLV to KRW
55.4206905
1 SOLV to PHP
2.169384
1 SOLV to EGP
￡E.1.971249
1 SOLV to BRL
R$0.219891
1 SOLV to CAD
C$0.053613
1 SOLV to BDT
4.7214405
1 SOLV to NGN
62.259456
1 SOLV to UAH
1.6126635
1 SOLV to VES
Bs3.3411
1 SOLV to PKR
Rs10.9219005
1 SOLV to KZT
19.841472
1 SOLV to THB
฿1.2964245
1 SOLV to TWD
NT$1.2451425
1 SOLV to AED
د.إ0.1425795
1 SOLV to CHF
Fr0.031857
1 SOLV to HKD
HK$0.3010875
1 SOLV to MAD
.د.م0.359751
1 SOLV to MXN
$0.7618485

