Soldex Price(SOLX)
The current price of Soldex (SOLX) today is 0.0001645 USD with a current market cap of $ 69.16K USD. SOLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Soldex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.17K USD
- Soldex price change within the day is -0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.41M USD
Track the price changes of Soldex for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000001976
|-0.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00000686
|-4.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00004938
|-23.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00002082
|+14.49%
Today, SOLX recorded a change of $ -0.0000001976 (-0.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.Soldex 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000686 (-4.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.Soldex 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SOLX saw a change of $ -0.00004938 (-23.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Soldex 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00002082 (+14.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Soldex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.55%
-0.12%
+1.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The soldex.ai protocol will power the new wave of flexible financial markets by serving as a foundation layer for settlement, market making, custody and liquidity. New wave of market makers will have their own unique algorithms. Users will be able to customize their trading strategy and adjust their desired risk exposure, while keeping custody of their funds. In addition to exchanges, businesses such as OTC desks and market makers can simplify complex settlement workflows, which often involve manual procedures that are slow and prone to error without the fear of losing their funds.
|1 SOLX to VND
₫4.3288175
|1 SOLX to AUD
A$0.00025662
|1 SOLX to GBP
￡0.000123375
|1 SOLX to EUR
€0.00014476
|1 SOLX to USD
$0.0001645
|1 SOLX to MYR
RM0.000708995
|1 SOLX to TRY
₺0.00632996
|1 SOLX to JPY
¥0.02353666
|1 SOLX to RUB
₽0.013489
|1 SOLX to INR
₹0.0139167
|1 SOLX to IDR
Rp2.74166557
|1 SOLX to KRW
₩0.23433025
|1 SOLX to PHP
₱0.009170875
|1 SOLX to EGP
￡E.0.00835989
|1 SOLX to BRL
R$0.000932715
|1 SOLX to CAD
C$0.000225365
|1 SOLX to BDT
৳0.019991685
|1 SOLX to NGN
₦0.26362112
|1 SOLX to UAH
₴0.006828395
|1 SOLX to VES
Bs0.014147
|1 SOLX to PKR
Rs0.046245885
|1 SOLX to KZT
₸0.08401344
|1 SOLX to THB
฿0.0054943
|1 SOLX to TWD
NT$0.005272225
|1 SOLX to AED
د.إ0.000603715
|1 SOLX to CHF
Fr0.00013489
|1 SOLX to HKD
HK$0.001274875
|1 SOLX to MAD
.د.م0.00152327
|1 SOLX to MXN
$0.003225845
For a more in-depth understanding of Soldex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
