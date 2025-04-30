Souni Logo

Souni (SON) Live Price Chart

$0.0001119
+1.54%(1D)

SON Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Souni (SON) today is 0.0001125 USD with a current market cap of $ 657.23K USD. SON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Souni Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 137.84K USD
- Souni price change within the day is +1.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.84B USD

Get real-time price updates of the SON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SON price information.

SON Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Souni for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000001697+1.54%
30 Days$ -0.0000374-24.95%
60 Days$ -0.0000884-44.01%
90 Days$ -0.0001205-51.72%
Souni Price Change Today

Today, SON recorded a change of $ +0.000001697 (+1.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Souni 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000374 (-24.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Souni 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SON saw a change of $ -0.0000884 (-44.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Souni 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001205 (-51.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SON Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Souni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.23%

+1.54%

-5.94%

SON Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Souni (SON)

SOUNI is a fantasy-style 3D MMORPG game, built on Binance Smart Chain. SOUNI creates a large open world that delivers vivid experiences, with the corresponding multi-levels for both beginners and professional players.

Souni is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Souni investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Souni on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Souni buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Souni Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Souni, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SON? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Souni price prediction page.

Souni Price History

Tracing SON's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SON's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Souni price history page.

How to buy Souni (SON)

Looking for how to buy Souni? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Souni on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SON to Local Currencies

1 SON to VND
2.9604375
1 SON to AUD
A$0.0001755
1 SON to GBP
0.00008325
1 SON to EUR
0.000099
1 SON to USD
$0.0001125
1 SON to MYR
RM0.000484875
1 SON to TRY
0.004330125
1 SON to JPY
¥0.016081875
1 SON to RUB
0.009225
1 SON to INR
0.0095175
1 SON to IDR
Rp1.87499925
1 SON to KRW
0.160484625
1 SON to PHP
0.006282
1 SON to EGP
￡E.0.00570825
1 SON to BRL
R$0.00063675
1 SON to CAD
C$0.00015525
1 SON to BDT
0.013672125
1 SON to NGN
0.180288
1 SON to UAH
0.004669875
1 SON to VES
Bs0.009675
1 SON to PKR
Rs0.031627125
1 SON to KZT
0.057456
1 SON to THB
฿0.003754125
1 SON to TWD
NT$0.003605625
1 SON to AED
د.إ0.000412875
1 SON to CHF
Fr0.00009225
1 SON to HKD
HK$0.000871875
1 SON to MAD
.د.م0.00104175
1 SON to MXN
$0.002206125

Souni Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Souni, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Souni Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Souni

$0.0001125
