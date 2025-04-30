What is The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)

The Unfettered is role-playing video game that offers an unparalleled decentralized gaming experience on the blockchain. The game features a soulslike genre, developed by Trender Software on the Unreal Engine 4, designed to provide players with an immersive and challenging gaming experience. The mission of The Unfettered is to provide true gaming freedom, and the vision is to create a fair and transparent gaming ecosystem.

The Unfettered Souls Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as The Unfettered Souls, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SOULS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our The Unfettered Souls price prediction page.

The Unfettered Souls Price History

Tracing SOULS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SOULS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our The Unfettered Souls price history page.

How to buy The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)

Looking for how to buy The Unfettered Souls? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase The Unfettered Souls on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 SOULS to VND ₫ 12.499625 1 SOULS to AUD A$ 0.000741 1 SOULS to GBP ￡ 0.0003515 1 SOULS to EUR € 0.000418 1 SOULS to USD $ 0.000475 1 SOULS to MYR RM 0.00204725 1 SOULS to TRY ₺ 0.018278 1 SOULS to JPY ¥ 0.06790125 1 SOULS to RUB ₽ 0.03895 1 SOULS to INR ₹ 0.040185 1 SOULS to IDR Rp 7.9166635 1 SOULS to KRW ₩ 0.67760175 1 SOULS to PHP ₱ 0.0265145 1 SOULS to EGP ￡E. 0.0241015 1 SOULS to BRL R$ 0.0026885 1 SOULS to CAD C$ 0.0006555 1 SOULS to BDT ৳ 0.05772675 1 SOULS to NGN ₦ 0.761216 1 SOULS to UAH ₴ 0.01971725 1 SOULS to VES Bs 0.04085 1 SOULS to PKR Rs 0.13353675 1 SOULS to KZT ₸ 0.242592 1 SOULS to THB ฿ 0.0158555 1 SOULS to TWD NT$ 0.01522375 1 SOULS to AED د.إ 0.00174325 1 SOULS to CHF Fr 0.0003895 1 SOULS to HKD HK$ 0.00368125 1 SOULS to MAD .د.م 0.0043985 1 SOULS to MXN $ 0.00931475

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Unfettered Souls What is the price of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) today? The live price of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) is 0.000475 USD . What is the market cap of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)? The current market cap of The Unfettered Souls is $ 543.68K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOULS by its real-time market price of 0.000475 USD . What is the circulating supply of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)? The current circulating supply of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) is 1.14B USD . What was the highest price of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)? As of 2025-04-30 , the highest price of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) is 0.03889 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS)? The 24-hour trading volume of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) is $ 36.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

