Spore Price(SPORE)
The current price of Spore (SPORE) today is 0.001893 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPORE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spore Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 159.82 USD
- Spore price change within the day is +41.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Spore for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00055292
|+41.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.000268
|+16.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.002627
|-58.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.019957
|-91.34%
Today, SPORE recorded a change of $ +0.00055292 (+41.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.Spore 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000268 (+16.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.Spore 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SPORE saw a change of $ -0.002627 (-58.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Spore 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.019957 (-91.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Spore: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+49.76%
+41.26%
-22.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spore.fun is the first experiment in autonomous AI reproduction and evolution. It combines Eliza Framework, Solana pump.fun and TEE verifiable computation to create an ecosystem where AI agents not only survive but also reproduce and adapt, entirely independent of human intervention.
|1 SPORE to VND
₫49.814295
|1 SPORE to AUD
A$0.00295308
|1 SPORE to GBP
￡0.00141975
|1 SPORE to EUR
€0.00166584
|1 SPORE to USD
$0.001893
|1 SPORE to MYR
RM0.00815883
|1 SPORE to TRY
₺0.07286157
|1 SPORE to JPY
¥0.27081258
|1 SPORE to RUB
₽0.155226
|1 SPORE to INR
₹0.1601478
|1 SPORE to IDR
Rp31.54998738
|1 SPORE to KRW
₩2.6965785
|1 SPORE to PHP
₱0.10553475
|1 SPORE to EGP
￡E.0.09620226
|1 SPORE to BRL
R$0.01073331
|1 SPORE to CAD
C$0.00259341
|1 SPORE to BDT
৳0.23005629
|1 SPORE to NGN
₦3.03364608
|1 SPORE to UAH
₴0.07857843
|1 SPORE to VES
Bs0.162798
|1 SPORE to PKR
Rs0.53217909
|1 SPORE to KZT
₸0.96679296
|1 SPORE to THB
฿0.0632262
|1 SPORE to TWD
NT$0.06067065
|1 SPORE to AED
د.إ0.00694731
|1 SPORE to CHF
Fr0.00155226
|1 SPORE to HKD
HK$0.01467075
|1 SPORE to MAD
.د.م0.01752918
|1 SPORE to MXN
$0.03714066
For a more in-depth understanding of Spore, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
